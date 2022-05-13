ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April.

The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County for treatment.

