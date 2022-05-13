1 runaway barge pulled to shore; 1 still stuck in Potomac River

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Officials in Montgomery County are recommending wearing masks indoors as a surge of COVID-19 cases has caused numbers to rise across the area. "Our current surge in cases is lasting longer than expected, which leaves more people at-risk of being exposed to COVID-19," said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement Tuesday. "I encourage everyone to wear masks indoors in public spaces when possible as well as continue to use our ample testing and vaccination resources we have in the County. I know we are all tired of this virus, but the virus is not tired of us. If we keep doing our individual parts, as a community, we can tamp down this increase in the case rate and avoid going back to days of more restrictive measures."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO