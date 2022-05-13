ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

1 runaway barge pulled to shore; 1 still stuck in Potomac River

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSPORT, Md. - A National Park Service official says one of two construction barges that floated down the Potomac River amid flooding over the weekend has been pulled to...

