Russell County, KY

‘Kevin’s Kids’ concert this Saturday night

By Derek Aaron
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternationally-known guitarist and entertainer, Kevin Williams returns home to Russell Springs this weekend for his annual hometown concert to benefit the children in Russell County. Kevin continues to perform...

lakercountry.com

Fox 19

Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed. Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children. Williams...
CINCINNATI, OH
lakercountry.com

School board grants band’s $15K request

Russell County Band Director Curtis Ervin presented a proposal to the Russell County Board of Education last night, requesting a total of nearly $15 thousand that will purchase lightly used instruments and new pants for members of the Laker Band. Ervin said the uniform pants have been in use for...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Glenvil McQueary, age 80, of Russell Springs

Glenvil McQueary, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington. He was 80 years of age. Born July 23, 1941, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Ruby Lee and Tina Flanagan McQueary. Glen worked as a diesel mechanic and retired from the State Highway Department after more than 25 years of service. Even after retirement, he was always busy. Whether you saw him farming, or possibly at a yard sale, scouring for items he would later re-sell himself, he was a well-known figure in the community. Glen obtained his auctioneer’s license, then later his broker’s license, and established the business of McQueary’s Realty & Auction. He was a member of the Russell County Jaycees for almost fifty years. Glen was a familiar face to many “fair-goers”, especially those that enjoyed the mule pulling events, which he often judged here, and in other counties. He was a tremendous supporter of the Russell County Fair and being a Jaycee was always important to him. Glen once told his family “ I was put on this earth to help people, and when I can no longer be of help, then the good Lord can take me home.” He loved the people of Russell County and his life was a reflection of the last line of the Jaycee Creed – “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Leon Davis, age 85, of Glensfork community

Leon Davis of Glens Fork died on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:58 A.M. at TJ Health/Columbia. He was 85 years old. The funeral service will be held at 10amCT on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY, with Bro. Craig Trumbo officiating. Burial will follow in Haven Hill Cemetery.
GLENS FORK, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky co-workers participating in lottery pools for a decade finally win big

Some Kentucky co-workers who have been playing the lottery together for more than a decade have finally won. Kentucky Lottery officials said 17 co-workers in Frankfort won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The group declined to be named and asked to keep their names and their employer anonymous. Here's what they...
WKYT 27

6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend. It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea. According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Chamber of Commerce to meet today

The Russell County Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly meeting today at Artworks in Jamestown, formerly the Russell County Public Library building, located at 94 N. Main Street. The meeting begins at noon and lunch is provided for members. Chamber President Marisa Ramsey will be the guest speaker this...
JAMESTOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County animal shelter offered half-price adoptions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ethan Bridges met his furry friend, Oscar, around the neighborhood and soon realized they had something special in common. “I am adopted personally and some people are not always in the best position to adopt animals so they are forced to bring him here,” said Bridges.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Election Day is tomorrow

Tomorrow will be Election Day in Russell County. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters in any precinct can cast their ballot at one of three locations in the county. South Kentucky RECC Community Room, 2405 N. Main Street, Jamestown KY. Salem Elementary, 1409 KY...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Today is Election Day in Russell County

Today is Election Day in Russell County. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters from across the county can vote at one of 3 locations in the county, regardless of precinct. South Kentucky RECC Community Room, 2405 N. Main Street, Jamestown KY. Salem Elementary, 1409...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased by 17 coworkers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased by 17 coworkers in Frankfort, Kentucky. In a news release Monday, the Kentucky Lottery said the group that won the money in the May 2 drawing wants to keep their names and their employer anonymous. The group told lottery officials...
FRANKFORT, KY
WBKO

BGPD respond to injury accident on Campbell lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Part of Campbell lane is closed off after Bowling Green Police responded to an injury accident. Police say one person was injured and flown to the hospital. If you are traveling, avoid Campbell lane by Speedway until the area is open back up.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

RCMS Girls Soccer to compete for conference championship

The Russell County Middle School Girls Soccer team will compete for a conference championship tonight as they take on Wayne County. The Lady Lakers picked up a win over North Laurel to advance to the conference championship, which will take place today at 5:30 p.m. CT at North Laurel.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Short Foot Chase With Officers

A Madison County man was arrested on Monday morning following a foot chase with Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. 35-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Farmer, of Berea, was pulled over around 10 miles north of London, near KY-909 at around 2:00 AM. He is said to have been in possession of suspected meth and heroin.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Scottsville Police looking for missing Allen County man

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Allen County are looking for Christopher Jason Valentine, who has been missing since 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8th. Police say Valentine is a white male, 45 years old, has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans walking away from Water Street in Scottsville.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Tick Ridge Road closed due to a resident barricaded inside a home.

The BCSO currently has Tick Ridge Road blocked for all through traffic. Reports indicate that there is an individual barricaded inside a residence. Law enforcement responded after a call was received concerning the safety of the individual. Only one person is inside the home, law enforcement remains at the scene. We’ll have updates as they are released from the sheriff’s department.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Police respond to truck overturned on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic occurred on Russellville Road after a boxer truck overturned on Russellville Road. Bowling Green Police say one person has a medical issue, and three other people were taken to the hospital following the accident. The area is now cleared.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

