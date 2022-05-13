ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, WV

101-year-old woman shot in her home; man arrested

By Talia Naquin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has made an arrest in the shooting of a 101-year-old woman .

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the woman was inside her home in the 3660 block of E. 151 St. when she was shot in the arm.

Investigators say the bullet came from the second-floor apartment.

Man loses life savings in ‘SIM swap’ phone scheme

The gun was discharged and went through the floor and hit the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

  • FOX 8 photo

There is no update on her condition.

Police arrested one man and confiscated a gun.

The man has not been identified. Neither has the victim.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

WDTV

Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested on Saturday after officers said he allowed a 12-year-old drive a car while in his care. Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver complaint in Clarksburg on Saturday and spoke to a woman who said she saw “two juveniles driving a white Chevy,” in a parking lot and down a hill, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday after officers said be beat and threatened a woman at her Marion County home. Officers responded to a domestic incident and spoke with a woman who was sitting on the porch of the home in a blanket, according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Marshall County man sentenced in death of his 3-month-old baby

Daniel Messner, a Marshall County man who pleaded guilty to the death of his 3-month-old baby, has been sentenced to 20-40 years in prison. On November 18, 2019, the McMechen Police Department and other agencies were alerted to the child who was unresponsive inside of a home. Medical records show...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man charged with child neglect in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This evening, May 16, 2022, deputies received complaints of a domestic incident and a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies saw two vehicles that appeared to be in an accident, as well as people arguing in the roadway. A passenger in the car that was struck was in a relationship with the driver of the striking vehicle. Deputies recognized the parties involved as they had been attempting to serve a Domestic Violence Protective Order on the male. Also in the car that was hit were two juvenile children, one of which was the male’s own child.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County grandma shot, killed while sitting on front porch; 2 warrants issued

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County family wants answers after their grandmother was killed right outside of her home. "No one should watch their mother die and I watched my mother die," said Courtney Ellis. Ellis struggled to hold back tears as she talked about her mom, 58-year-old Kristin Barfield. Barfield was sitting on the front porch of her own home in Washington listening to music with her boyfriend when she was shot dead."They drove here and shot and killed my mother. There was no mistaken identity, they killed my mother. They murdered my mother. A mother, a grandmother, a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WVNS

Man arrested after drug bust in Greenbrier County

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — One man is facing charges after a drug bust in Greenbrier County. The Rupert Police Department conducted a drug bust on Raleigh Street in Rupert, WV May 13, 2022. According to Chief Charles Burkhamer, police found over $80,000 in cash and a large amount of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, wax, guns […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Missing woman last seen in Wheeling area found

(WTRF) — Sergeant Brian E. Collins of the West Virginia State Police Moundsville detachment reports that a woman reported missing since April has been found. Kandy Glasgow, 31, has been located and is safe, say officials. West Virginia State Police looking for missing woman; Last seen in Wheeling area.
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston restaurant catches fire; no injuries reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston eatery caught fire Saturday afternoon forcing customers and staff to evacuate the building. The Kita Modern Japanese Restaurant, located at 2815 Mountaineer Blvd., suffered minor fire damage, according to a social media post from the business. Metro 911 said flames were spotted in the building about 3:15 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSLS

West Virginia woman arrested after stolen rental car chase ends in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A West Virginia woman is behind bars in Roanoke after police say she stole a car from a rental company Monday. Virginia State Police received a call from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Jackson County, West Virginia, who reported a white Ford Mustang was stolen from their business. The vehicle was later tracked at the Jerry’s Run Rest Area on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Carnival worker found dead on site in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site. A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected […]
BECKLEY, WV
