8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Kendrick Lamar, the Smile, Ethel Cain, and More

By Allison Hussey, Quinn Moreland
 4 days ago
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Kendrick Lamar, the Smile, Ethel Cain, Leikeli47, Kevin Morby,...

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s New “N95” Video

To accompany the release of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar has shared the music video for the album’s song “N95.” In the clip, which the rapper co-directed with Dave Free, Lamar can be seen hovering above water while mirroring the crucifixion of Jesus pose, running away from a group of men in a chase scene, and driving around in a car with Baby Keem, who co-produced the track. Take a look below.
“Mother I Sober” [ft. Beth Gibbons]

Kendrick Lamar has never been shy about chronicling the environment he was raised in. Through each of his releases, he’s gone to great lengths to paint scenes of his childhood and teenage years, conveying how the chaos of growing up in Compton informed every decision he’s ever made. On songs like “Hood Politics,” “Fear.,” and “The Art of Peer Pressure,” Lamar merged this personal storytelling with a carnival barker’s disposition, shouting to ensure that each moment from his personal history was heard.
Burna Boy Shares Video for New Song “Last Last”: Watch

Burna Boy has shared a new song, “Last Last.” The Chopstix-produced track samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 single “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and will land on the Nigerian singer’s upcoming album Love, Damini. The song arrives with a music video directed by Burna Boy. Check it out below.
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Join Antonio Sánchez on New Song: Listen

The multi-instrumentalist and renowned drummer Antonio Sánchez has shared a new song featuring vocals from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and, on synths, Atticus Ross. “I Think We’re Past That Now” leads Sánchez’s next album SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II), which arrives August 26 via Arts Music, a division of Warner Music. Sánchez produced the track and laid down drums, keyboards, guitars, bass, and additional vocals. Check out “I Think We’re Past That Now” and it’s accompanying visualizer below, and scroll down for the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
Lil Keed, YSL Rapper, Dies at 24

Lil Keed, the Atlanta-born rapper signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label, has died, representatives for the artist confirmed to Complex and XXL. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro,” Keed’s brother and fellow rapper Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram. “I did all my cries. I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama, Daddy, Our Brothers, Naychur, and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.” No cause of death has been revealed. Lil Keed was 24 years old.
Japanese Breakfast Announced as Music Guest for SNL Season 47 Finale

Japanese Breakfast has been announced as the musical guest for the May 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut on the episode, which is also the Season 47 finale. Funny enough, it’ll mark the second straight SNL episode to feature a nominee for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. This weekend, musical guest Post Malone will bring Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold onstage to play a new song.
The Last Thing Left

Despite the sweetness of their sound, Say Sue Me are an unstoppable force. The South Korean indie rockers wrote and recorded half of their international breakout, 2018’s When We Were Together, while their original drummer, Kang Semin, was in a coma; they called in another drummer to help finish the album, and the songs they recorded with him took on a wistful remembrance for their ailing friend. Right before the band’s first North American tour was set to kick off, around the end of 2019, Semin passed away. Still, they soldiered on. When the pandemic put a halt to their touring, the band kept working. With time to reflect on the whiplash of sudden success accompanied by the loss of a friend, they retreated to their Busan studio to work it all out. The band’s third LP, The Last Thing Left, is the result of their soul searching.
Stranger Things Season 4 Soundtrack Announced

Legacy Recordings has announced the details of the soundtrack for Season 4 of Stranger Things. Just like the Netflix show’s fourth season, the soundtrack will get digitally released in two installments: The first part is out on May 27, and the full soundtrack is out July 1. CD and cassette editions of the soundtrack are out September 9, and a 2xLP vinyl edition will arrive later in 2022. Below, listen to the first offering from the album, a remix of Journey’s ”Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”
Watch Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was”

Arcade Fire were the latest guests on the BBC radio series Live Lounge. Alongside airings of WE tracks for BBC 6 Music, the group covered Harry Styles’ recent single “As It Was,” from the forthcoming Harry’s House, for BBC Radio 2. Win Butler sang lead, with Régine Chassagne stepping up for the bridge. Watch the cover below, and scroll down to see them do “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”
Parquet Courts Perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” on Kimmel

Parquet Courts stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” from their latest LP Sympathy for Life. Jimmy Kimmel was on medical leave after contracting COVID-19; comedian Mike Birbiglia filled in as guest host. Check it out below. The band debuted its song “Watching...
Florence and the Machine Performs, Chats, Sings “Margaritaville” With Jimmy Buffett on Fallon: Watch

Florence and the Machine stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday to perform “My Love” from new LP Dance Fever. Before that, she made a surprise appearance to sing Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” with the man himself, and sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Watch clips below, skipping to the 6:35 mark to see the “Margaritaville” cover.
Danger Mouse and Black Thought Announce New Album Cheat Codes, Share New Song: Listen

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have announced a new collaborative LP, Cheat Codes, with its first single “No Gold Teeth.” The album is out August 12 via BMG. Check out the album art, full track list, and the music video for “No Gold Teeth” below. The new video was directed by Uncanny (aka the United Kingdom–based creative duo of George Muncey and Elliot Elder).
A Light for Attracting Attention

When Thom Yorke introduced his new band at their first gig a year ago, he took a moment to explain their name. “Not the Smile as in ha ha ha,” he said, his faux laugh echoing eerily, “more the Smile of the guy who lies to you every day.” Of course, no one figured that the most uncannily accurate doomsayer of the modern age was taking a sharp left to clown town with his latest project, but the Smile are not just aimed at shifty politicians, either. Their pearly grins are myriad, taking inspiration from smiles of love and deceit, bloody smiles and blissful ones, smiles that mend and smiles that destroy. At 53, Yorke has seen them all. And once again, he’s battling the absurdity of existence the only way he knows how: by offering a salve for his anxieties without letting anyone off the hook for turning everything we hold dear into one big joke.
