Elland Road erupted into a cauldron of noise when a late Pascal Struijk header lifted Leeds United out of the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday afternoon. It has been a tough campaign for the Whites, who have only won eight games in the league all season, but they somehow managed to scrape a 1-1 draw against Brighton, meaning they sit one point ahead of relegation rivals Burnley.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO