Emporia, KS

BNSF continues track crossing repairs near Emporia

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington Northern Santa Fe’s track crossing repair project continues west of Emporia. Work...

kvoe.com

KVOE

Emporia Underground Utilities now repairing two water main breaks near ESU

Emporia’s Underground Utilities Department continues early work on a pair of water main breaks near the Emporia State University campus Tuesday. One break was reported outside 1317 Merchant just before 8 am. Crew members closed off the water for that location, only to have another break develop outside 1405 Merchant.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two-year traffic reduction starts on I-70 as Polk-Quincy work begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes are reduced on I-70 as preliminary work begins on the massive Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be deck patching on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and repairing bridges over the railroad tracks and SE Adams for the next two years. Eastbound...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

New study lists total of over 500 vacant lots, properties in Emporia

There has been a lot of talk in Emporia over the past 18 months or so about a shortage of available housing. But what about the high number of vacancies, both for commercial and residential land?. A recent study conducted by Emporia Main Street and Emporia State analytics intern Simon...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Junction City will receive a big airport grant

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall have released a list of 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants to make repairs and upgrades to Kansas airports. The list includes $600,000 for Freeman Field, the airport in Junction City. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the funds are in...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Free Landfill Days continues at Lyon County Transfer Station

The annual Free Landfill Days is underway at the Lyon County Transfer Station, and weekend traffic has been busy. Residents in Lyon and Chase counties get one free trip if they have their April electric bill. They can unload up to 1,000 pounds for free. If they go above that limit, they will be charged standard fees of 24.2 cents per 10 pounds of trash and 13.1 cents per 10 pounds of construction or demolition debris. Residents will also pay standard amounts for disposal of tires or appliances with refrigerants. Vehicle sizes are limited to passenger cars, light trucks up to one ton and trailers. Businesses cannot take part.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Access road work continues for west Emporia travel plaza

While a major west Emporia development continues working through the local and state financing discussions, a road construction process continues in advance of work on actual buildings. Late last month, work got started to build a street connecting the West US Highway 50 roundabout to the so-called Red Brick Investments...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Attorney’s Office files formal charges against multiple pursuit suspects

Formal charges and preliminary hearings have been set for multiple individuals allegedly involved in a series of vehicle pursuits in and around Emporia. According to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman, 51-year-old Troy Eastman has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude and felony obstruction following a pursuit that allegedly occurred on around 9:10 pm Monday, May 9. Eastman reportedly fled from a planned traffic stop in the 200 block of Road 147 and was later apprehended in the 1500 block of Road 140 following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

One seriously injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the crash happened on Kansas Highway 254 at milepost 16, just before 2:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the BCSO indicates a KDOT tractor, with a rear […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Technical College honors more than 200 graduates during 2022 Spring Commencement activities Sunday

Flint Hills Technical College capped off a weekend’s worth of graduation activities inside White Auditorium Sunday. The college began the afternoon with its dental hygiene and nurse pinning ceremony before the official commencement ceremony where roughly 140 students walked across the stage to receive their technical certificate, Associate of Applied Sciences degree or high school diploma. This included Sunday’s commencement speaker Monica Lucena-Olvera who received her associate degree in Multimedia Design.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys golf team earns trip to State

The Emporia High boys golf team is headed to state after winning the Maize Regional by 17 strokes Monday/. Brooks Sauder took medalist honors with a 75. Caden Massey finished in 3rd place with a 77. Nolan Jacobs finished 8th with an 83. Hudson Sauder finished 15th with an 89...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kwik Shop expansion, northeast Emporia housing project among items ahead for Metropolitan Area Planning Commission

The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has a lot on the agenda for its monthly meeting Tuesday. New business includes a minor plat request for what’s being called the Kwik Shop Addition near 12th and Merchant. This follows the Emporia Rescue Mission vacating its longstanding home at 1119 Merchant, just south of the convenience store, late last year and dovetails with Kwik Shop’s plans to expand and reconfigure its current layout.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Storm produces tree damage in central Junction City

There used to be a large tree in front of the building at 222 West 6th Street housing the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau and other organizations including 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. That is no longer the case after a brief but intense thunderstorm that swept through Junction City Sunday morning.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Rollover accident reported northwest of Emporia late Sunday morning

Emergency crews are responding to a reported injury accident northwest of Emporia. Emporia/Lyon County EMS was called to KTA mile marker 151 southbound, 24 miles northwest of Emporia, just before 11 am Sunday. Full details are pending, however, early indications are the accident may have been a rollover involving a single-vehicle.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High baseball, softball and girls soccer begin regionals

The Emporia High baseball, softball and girls soccer teams play their regional games Tuesday. The baseball team plays at Topeka Seaman. The Spartans were swept by Seaman during the regular season. Senior Hunter Redeker says they will need to play a good all-around game. The winner will play either Hays...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man sent to Wichita hospital after motorcycle wreck

A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening in southwest Salina. Leon Hall, 38, of Salina, was on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to turn off of Glenshire Avenue onto Canterbury Drive. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Hall failed to successfully negotiate the turn and crashed.
SALINA, KS
KVOE

Area High School softball and baseball teams receive regional assignments

In 2-1A softball- At the Lebo regional tournament on Monday. Lebo/Waverly plays Marmaton Valley and Southern Lyon County plays Jayhawk Linn. Chase County plays Bluestem at Marion on Monday. In 3A regional softball play- Osage City plays Bishop Ward at Pomona on Monday. Burlington plays Anderson County at Humboldt on...
LEBO, KS

