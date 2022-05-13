BNSF continues track crossing repairs near Emporia

The annual Free Landfill Days is underway at the Lyon County Transfer Station, and weekend traffic has been busy. Residents in Lyon and Chase counties get one free trip if they have their April electric bill. They can unload up to 1,000 pounds for free. If they go above that limit, they will be charged standard fees of 24.2 cents per 10 pounds of trash and 13.1 cents per 10 pounds of construction or demolition debris. Residents will also pay standard amounts for disposal of tires or appliances with refrigerants. Vehicle sizes are limited to passenger cars, light trucks up to one ton and trailers. Businesses cannot take part.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO