ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Road Closures

wamwamfm.com
 4 days ago

The Highway Department says that the planned closure of CR300 N just west of CR900E (Odon-Cannelburg Road) for a box drainage structure installation has...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Authorities Dispatched to Monday Crashes

Authorities responded to several personal injury accidents yesterday. The first was reported just before 8:00 am on East National Highway at Southeast 11th Street. According to a police report, two individuals sustained injuries and one was extricated from the vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown. A second accident was...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Long-term road construction puts Robinson on a detour

ROBINSON, IL. (WTHI) - Road construction outside of Robinson will have drivers taking a detour. Crews started working on a bridge replacement project on Monday. The roadwork will take place just north of Illinois 33. Illinois Route 1 will close because of this. A posted detour will direct traffic into...
ROBINSON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Large oil spill cleaned in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They said the large oil spill was at the SR 64/SR 65 junction. Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they told us they aren’t sure how the spill got […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Dubois Co. Health Department Giving Away Take-Home COVID Tests

The Dubois County Health Department is giving away COVID tests kits. The department says they are giving away free take-home COVID tests, before shutting down their regional COVID testing site at the end of June. The tests will be available starting today during regular business hours which are 8:00 am...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Daviess County, IN
Daviess County, IN
Traffic
Daviess County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
wamwamfm.com

Guardrail Damaged in Accident on Saturday

Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident over the weekend in south Washington. The accident was reported on SR 57 South and 250 South just before 1:00 pm Saturday. The initial call indicated a female driver was entrapped with possible injuries. A short time later,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Wanted Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD

A wanted felon was arrested in Vincennes on Monday following a tip from the public. Just before 3:30 pm yesterday, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 200 block of Hart Street after getting a tip that a wanted male subject, identified as 24-year-old Roger Fleetwood, was allegedly at the residence involved in drug related activity.
VINCENNES, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Martin The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Martin County in southwestern Indiana Northeastern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Washington, or 20 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loogootee, Odon and West Boggs Lake around 835 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shoals and Burns City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox County ARC Fires Long-Time Director

Knox County ARC is looking for a new director after Mike Carney was dismissed by the KCARC Board over a personnel matter. Carney founded the organization in 1972 and had served over 50 years as the KCARC’s only director. According to reports the Board’s vote on the dismissal was...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Urban Construction#The Highway Department#Cr300 N
wamwamfm.com

WPD Issues Emergency Communication Boards to All Officers

The Washington Police Department has announced they have issued emergency communication boards to all officers. The effort is in partnership with the Autism Society of Indiana. The department says the boards will be a valuable tool for officers when communication barriers arise. Through a grant provided by the Autism Society...
WASHINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. building collapse injures two workers

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a building collapse in Parke County Monday afternoon. It happened on State Road 59, a bit south of Bellmore. According to Bellmore Fire Chief Jason Games, there was new construction taking place at the property when, for an unknown reason, the trusses […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman arrested after Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New business opens in Knox County - and they're hiring

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is putting down roots in Knox County. Skill Precast is a producer of concrete wall panels. The company has plans for a $2.2 million project. They hope to create around 15 more jobs. Company leaders say Knox County is an ideal location...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to two arrests in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Terre Haute on Thursday. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on US 41 near Haythorne Avenue. The affidavit states the trooper noticed the driver appeared to be impaired and called a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

EFD investigating car fire at Mesker Park Zoo

The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a car fire at Mesker Park Zoo Saturday. Officials say the fire erupted in a catering van in a rental tent inside the zoo around 1 p.m. EFD quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Robinson mayor steps down from office to spend time with family

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - After 13 years in office, the mayor of Robinson, Illinois, is retiring. Monday was Mayor Roger Pethtel last day in office. Pethtel says he decided to retire to spend more time with his family. He has been a city official for more than 30 years. The...
ROBINSON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy