Daviess County Road Closures

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Martin The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Martin County in southwestern Indiana Northeastern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Washington, or 20 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loogootee, Odon and West Boggs Lake around 835 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shoals and Burns City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO