HASTINGS, MI (WKZO-AM/FM, May 17) – A tense situation north of Hastings on Monday afternoon was settled peacefully, with a 24-year-old Battle Creek man taken into custody. According to Michigan State Police Lieutenant DuWayne Robinson, troopers and Barry County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Welcome Woods Campground around 4 PM on a report of a domestic dispute and threats of killing people in the area heard involving the suspect and his girlfriend. Those threats included a shot fired from a handgun.

BARRY COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO