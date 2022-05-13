ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin discusses Finland and Sweden's NATO plans with Security Council, RIA reports

 4 days ago
May 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed Finland's and Sweden's potential NATO membership with his Security Council, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Finland's indications that it planned to join the U.S.-led military bloc were a hostile move that posed a threat to Russia's security, and pledged to respond.

thetruthseeker
4d ago

Putin needs to stay out of other country's business. He is the neighborhood bully and his country will suffer for it. Noone wants a piece of Russia unless the world is forced to break it up again. His choice. Choose wisely!

Lynne
3d ago

Putin sees it as a threat, Finland and Sweden see it as insurance. What the heck is he thinking invading Ukraine and destroying everything and everybody in sight of course other countries are concerned and want to protect themselves.

Larry Kruzan
4d ago

So countries joining NATO is a threat to the country invading other countries?

