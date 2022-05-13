Father missing with 4 children since January: CPD

CHICAGO — A search is underway for a man wanted for child abduction.

Police said Brian Barajas is “knowingly and intentionally” hiding his four children from their mother, who is his ex-girlfriend, since January.

The missing children are 13-year-old Breneah, 11-year-old Destiny, 4-year-old Jazmyne and 2-year-old Nathaniel.

Police suspect the children are with Barajas, or other family members, in the West Ridge, Irving Park or Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

Barajas is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information please call Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554 or 911 if sighted.

