PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gunman opened fire at a barbeque in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3500 block of North 18th Street at 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say a 33-year-old pregnant woman was shot once in the thigh and a 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the back. One of the bullets went through a car windshield. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. So far no arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO