335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.

DOBBIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO