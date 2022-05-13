ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

South Carolina foster mom convicted of killing three-year-old daughter

By Melanie Palmer
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLLMg_0fcrWM5H00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville woman has been found guilty of homicide by child abuse. It didn’t even take the jury an hour and a half to come to a guilty verdict for Ariel Robinson.

“You would agree because you saw the pictures that Victoria was beaten to the pulp,” asked Assistant Solicitor Thursday, Christy Sustakovitch.

“I would agree with that,” Ariel Robinson responded.

It comes just hours after she took the stand in her own trial.

She has been convicted of abusing her then three-year-old foster daughter, Victoria Smith in her Simpsonville home, to death in 2021.

After three days of testimony from law enforcement, medical professionals, the defendant’s husband and people close to their family, she disputed some of what was put on record.

When emergency crews got to Robinson’s home on the day Smith died, they found her lifeless on the floor in a condition some have testified as to the sickest of sick.

“This is extensive, dependent on a child’s body that was inflicted repetitively by blunt force trauma which is the worst I’ve seen,” Dr. Christina Goben said while giving testimony this week.

Robinson’s husband, Jerry Austin Robinson said Ariel used a belt and beat Smith shortly before she died. Robinson initially said some of the injuries on Smith’s body came from herself, doing CPR wrong. Other bruises, she blamed on Smith’s brother.

“Do you believe you caused the bruising on her stomach from CPR,” asked Robinson’s Attorney, William Bouton.

“No,” Robinson replied.

Robinson ended up telling the courtroom though, she now believes those bruises got there another way.

“It’s either you or Austin, correct?,” asked Sustakovitch.

“I would say so,” Robinson replied.

The prosecution said the evidence, in this case, is overwhelming.

Before jurors came to a verdict, the defense said the case comes down to credibility.

“It’s he said, she said. Who do you believe? Austin or Ariel? I think we can admit the evidence does show one of these two people committed this crime,” Bouton told the jurors Thursday afternoon.

The family of Victoria Smith told 7NEWS, this is the outcome they have been hoping and praying for.

“We were just here as representation for Victoria and to know that she was loved, this is the outcome we wanted,” Michelle Urps said.

Robinson has been sentenced to life in prison.

Smith’s family said this is just one step towards getting closer to justice for this young girl. They’re hoping Ariel’s husband, Jerry Austin who has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in this crime will also get the maximum sentence.

No word right now on a sentencing date for him. The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a 10 to 20-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. RCSD said Alisa Wood was last seen on Cactus Drive on May 9, 2022. There is a concern for her wellbeing, she has medical conditions that require medication. RCSD said because she may have been without those medications for an extended period, she may be in danger.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Funeral held for Spartanburg Co. man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family gathered in Cornerstone Baptist Church as they said goodbye to Devantae “Nunu” Griffin. Some wore matching shirts to honor him, while others consoled one another as they remembered his life. “I don’t know if I’ve ever met a young man with such great respect, character, kindness and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for 3 missing Upstate girls

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says the girls have been found safe. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing girls. In a Facebook post the department said Diamanda Reyes, 14, Carmella Reyes, 14, and Estrella Rodriguez, 11, were last seen at...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Smith
WLTX.com

Aiken murder suspect turns up in Columbia-area hospital

AIKEN, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection with a murder in August of 2021 has been found and will likely be in police custody - once he is released from the hospital. A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that a man wanted in...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 arrested in shooting that injured man in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting last week in Warrenville that left a man with a leg injury. Lee W. Hudson, 19, and Alexis Mikell, 23, both of Warrenville, were booked into Aiken County jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Aiding And Abetting#Violent Crime#Cpr
WSPA 7News

Upstate deputies find missing 13-year-old

(5/15/22) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Isaiah Pimentel has been safely located Sunday morning. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a teenager who went missing overnight. Deputies said 13-year-old Isaiah Pimental was last seen Thursday on Long Shoals Road around 1 a.m. It is […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early Sunday, around 7:40, a car drove into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities say a 25 week pregnant woman was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

SC federal prison guard won’t get jail in cigarette smuggling

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for a guard charged with smuggling cigarettes into a federal prison in South Carolina as long as he pays back around $100,000. Court documents say Phillip Orlando Coleman will plead guilty to one count of public official accepting...
EDGEFIELD, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dead after Greenwood County crash, troopers say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenwood County. The coroner identified the victim as Willie James Byrd, 51, of Greenwood. Troopers say the crash happened just before 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Deadfall Road, near Greenside Drive. They say...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy