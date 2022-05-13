ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Japan's Nomura Launches Its First Bitcoin Derives Amid Crypto Crash

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6eSm_0fcrWGmv00

Japanese financial services company Nomura Holdings Inc NMR has started offering Bitcoin derivatives to its institutional clients due to high demand.

What Happened: Nomura's head of markets, Asia ex-Japan, Rig Karkhanis in a statement said the Japanese investment bank carried out the first trade earlier this week on CME Group Inc.’s CME platform, according to Reuters.

"Working with institutional-grade counterparties will allow us to scale into the increasing demand from our clients," he said.

The decision comes at a time when the cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Terra LUNA/USD are under immense selling pressure.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin traded at $30,688.34, up 13.6% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vitalik Buterin Wants Ethereum To Be A More 'Bitcoin-like System'

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, said he faces a contradiction between wanting his blockchain to be more of a Bitcoin-like BTC/USD system and realizing what it will take to get there. What Happened: In a series of tweets on Monday, Buterin shared some “still open contradictions”...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Nomura Launches#Japanese#Nomura Holdings Inc Nmr#Cme Group Inc#Reuters#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Terra Luna Usd#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date. Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 18, 2022

Goldman led Elwood Tech Series A (NYSE: GS) Voyager bagged $60M in placement (OTC: VYGVF) Robinhood eyes web3 crypto wallet (NASDAQ: HOOD) Paxos, STT team on settlement T+0 (NYSE: STT) Mastercard has added ‘smile to pay’ (NYSE: MA) Nomad raises $32M in new funding. Greenlight launches new credit...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Coinbase Responds to Crypto Rout

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global ( (COIN) ) said it is suspending the hiring of employees as it refocuses its priorities amid massive swings in the company's stock price. The company announced measures on May 16 to reduce its costs. "We’ve made an important decision to ensure we’re being rigorous...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

This Sneaky Industry Routinely Outperforms The Stock Market

The Dow Jones is down 7% this month; NASDAQ 14%. Investors are concerned about the performance of their stocks and have no idea when things may turn around. Poor performance across the board has led many investors to seek alternative investments. This ranges from high-end wine and bourbon to NFTs and Crypto, REITs, etc.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
133K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy