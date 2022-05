More than 100 employers will be on hand to accept applications from job-seekers Thursday, May 19, at the Robert H. Young Community Center, 527 Greensboro Ave., Eutaw. The hiring event, sponsored by West AlabamaWorks! and the City of Eutaw, will be held from 2-6 p.m. It is free and open to all job seekers. Those attending will be able to learn tips, receive resume assistance and find out skills needed to apply for jobs with confidence.

EUTAW, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO