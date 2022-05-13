ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 13, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms make their way into our area. Because they are isolated, some areas won’t see rain, and others will. Still, don’t be surprised if you see a downpour or two in your area. Besides that, however, skies will be partly...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! For the most part, today has been a nice day. Partly cloudy skies have been the case for most of the area, but the late afternoon saw some showers and thunderstorms in Monongalia and Marion Counties. Later tonight, things will calm down, and the night will be mostly clear, which is ideal for viewing the total lunar eclipse, set to peak with its red-orange hue around midnight. Early tomorrow morning, however, a cold front from the west sweeps into the area, bringing heavy rain and potential thunderstorms to our area likely between the hours of 7-10am. This could affect the morning commute, so you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes on the roads. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue in less severity into the afternoon, but breaks of sun will be plenty. This cold front will also be ushering in a cooler air mass, so highs will struggle to reach any higher than the low 70s, but most of us will max out in the upper 60s. Things clear up as we head into Tuesday, with conditions looking to be sunny and 75. It’s not until later Wednesday when we see our next shower potential, as a warm front slowly lifts from south to north through NCWV. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday, and by Friday we’ll be in a dry, warm sector. Temperatures might break 90 degrees in some areas for the first time in 2022. Thunderstorms may return on Saturday as another cold front pushes into the region, but timing and severity is still a bit up in the air.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning. Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Warming Up with Morgantown Tennis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay stopped by the Morgantown high school tennis practice last week to chat with the team before they left for states. “Towards the beginning of the season we had a couple close matches, and we lost some we had a couple good teams from the sate come up and play us but we ended up winning regionals and we sent our whole team to states which were really proud of,” said Max Phillips-Hartley.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Nana’s Bakery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

Robert Joseph “Bob” Moody, II

Robert Joseph “Bob” Moody, II, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg on August 1, 1947, a son of the late Varie Lucille Mays Moody. Surviving are several nieces and nephews including Debbie Heck of Stonewood, Cindy Ronne and her husband Jeff of Slater, MO, Chrystal McCloy and her husband Doug of Stonewood, Penny Ramsey and her husband Tim of Bridgeport, Olen Heck of Clarksburg and David Heck and his wife Serenity of Stonewood; as well as several great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Stead; and three sisters, Gretta Mae Stead, Penny Stead and Mona Stead Heck. Mr. Moody was a 1969 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was the parking attendant at the Clarksburg Parking Garage for 26 years. He was also employed at Eagle Convex Glass Factory as a glass handler and was a Walmart greeter for over 10 years. Bob enjoyed singing and taking drives and he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood, WV. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bible Baptist Temple, 9436 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport City Pool set to open with new 54-foot-long mural

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City Pool in Bridgeport will be looking a lot different this year. The 54-foot-long mural was painted on a concrete wall by Leah Seaman, of Buckhannon. Seaman said it took her a week to paint the mural with help from Harrison County art students. Seaman...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Founder of Go Mart dies

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The founder of Go Mart, John Heater, passed away on Friday at his home in Gassaway at the age of 89. In an obituary posted by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, he was born August 17, 1932 in Gassaway to the late Fred Baxter and Evelyn Fridley Heater.
GASSAWAY, WV
#Thunderstorms#Low 80s
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd signs with Salem University

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd has decided to continue his athletic career at the next level, signing with Salem Tennis. Dodd has developed his love for the sports throughout his time at high school, a career that has lead him to two trips to states. The senior...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Three Ritchie County athletes sign to West Liberty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s J.D. Henderson, Lillie Law and Zoe Butcher signed to play at West Liberty. Henderson and Butcher will both be joining the Track & Field team for high jump, and will be tying their athletic careers with the Rebels at the state track meet.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Carrie Underwood is coming to Charleston. “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring. The tour kicks off on October 15, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina and concludes in Seattle on March...
ENTERTAINMENT
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, May 16

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses financial goals. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Christopher Alan Spencer

Christopher Alan Spencer, 35, of Rivesville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, due to a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 23, 1987, in Morgantown; the son of Sam Prunty and Patricia Spencer of Fairmont. Christopher worked for King Tire as a tire technician. He loved to ride motorcycles. In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his life companion Rebecca Schaff of Grant Town; his son, Kaleb Michael Spencer; his daughter, Kristina Jean Spencer; his stepdaughter, Katlyn Dowell; his brother, Brandon Spencer and his companion, Nicole Freeman of Fairmont; several aunts and uncles; his cousins, Tonya Carp, Hailey Carp, Tony Carp, and Trevor Carp; his long-life furry friends, Biff, and Butter. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Interment will follow at Jack Vincent Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte Romberger, who was born and raised in Parkersburg has won the Marion County Teacher of the year. The award goes to a Marion county teacher that goes above and beyond for the students they teach. The teacher of the year was recognized for the extra...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

The Bridgeport baseball legacy stays alive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After three meet-ups in the last three days, Bridgeport edged out University for the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title. The Indians collected 10 runs within the first two innings, eight in the first, two in the second to lead the Hawks 10-2 heading into the top of the third, the biggest lead of the night.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Glenville State’s Deondre Crudup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Every week we see high school athletes sign to continue their sport at the next level, but what are they really getting into, what can they expect, and how can they prepare?. Glenville State Football and Morgantown High School alum Deondre Crudup joins this week’s sit...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State University hosts statewide high school robot championship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Fairmont State held a competition for high school students and their robots. For the first time, FSU is hosting the robotics championship for the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. Dozens of schools designed robots to pick up rings and place them in a bucket...
FAIRMONT, WV

