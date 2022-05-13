ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

DAUGHTRY ROCKS THE PLAZA STAGE ON SEPTEMBER 13 WITH SPECIAL GUEST POP EVIL

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville, IN – May 12, 2022 – For the first time since 2013, rock band Daughtry will play at the Old National Events Plaza on September 13. The band noted as one of the most visible and consistent Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, has sold over 9 million...

99.5 WKDQ

Cody Johnson Coming To Evansville’s Ford Center

Country music artist, Cody Johnson will be making his way to Evansville in 2022!. We are finally seeing a lot more concerts being announced since all of them were shut down due to the pandemic. Recently, we have seen such stars as George Strait, Eric Church, Reba, and Brooks & Dunn make their way to the Ford Center, and the concerts don't stop there. Later this year, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett will both bring their tours to the Ford Center. However, the concert announcements keep coming. We have yet another HUGE show coming to Evansville that we know you won't want to miss.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Owensboro to host inaugural Strawberry Festival

A brand new festival is coming to Owensboro-Daviess County, and it’s already gotten the attention of thousands of people!. The inaugural Strawberry Festival will be held at The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. June 11 and 12 this year, bringing you all the strawberry covered, flavored and themed treats you could ask for.
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

The 21st Annual Pride Prom Was A Huge Success

The Tri-State Alliance held the 21st annual Pride Prom on April 23. 2022. According to TSA President Julie Robinson, over 1,000 middle and high school students attended the event, making it the largest prom in our region. “Pride Prom” was created to provide a safe dance for lesbian, gay, bisexual,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VISIT EVANSVILLE/VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Did you know that there is a whole website dedicated to Rodeo-related words? Bronc, pole bending, bulldogged, hazer, freehand, cloverleaf, the cowboy nod, and so much more! I’ve been studying my rodeo terms as our region gets set to host two of these major wrangling events: the Southern Indiana River City Rodeo May 19-21 at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, and the PBR Touring Pro event May 27-28 at the Ford Center. Over two weekends in May, you can catch the best events that rodeo has to offer in the tri-state! From team roping to barrel racing and bull riding, you will not want to miss experienced veterans and ambitious newcomers taking on some of the most challenging obstacles, and animals, in sport today. For a full list of schedules and events, visit the websites below to plan your rodeo weekends!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
14news.com

Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville residents will soon have a new place to satisfy their acai bowl craving. Utah-based Bowlify Superfoods says on Facebook they’re opening a new location in Evansville. According to their social media, the restaurant makes acai bowls, smoothies and more. No word yet on when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
97ZOK

This Famous Tiny Town Serves One Of The Best Burgers In Illinois

Imagine living in a town with only one store to shop at. Yup, you heard the right. I'm always fascinated by towns that have a really small population because it must be very annoying seeing everybody you know EVERYWHERE you go. I live in a town of 150,000 and I still see people I know in the most random places and I tend to avoid them every chance I get.
ILLINOIS STATE
14news.com

Market on Main returns for 2022 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Market on Main, Downtown Evansville’s Farmers Market, is returning this year. Officials say opening day is set for June 1, and will continue every Wednesday through September 14. The market takes place on the Ford Center Plaza and operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Professional headshot event at Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’ve been looking to grow your professional network or just want to get a professional picture done, there’s an event for you! The Elmer Buchta Technology Center is holding an event on May 18 that will go from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. According to the event […]
PETERSBURG, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VUVB Lands Turkish Middle Blocker Tuana Turhan

VINCENNES, Ind. – The 2021 Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Volleyball team filled a big need over the weekend with the signing of middle blocker Tuana Turhan from Ankara, Turkey. Tuana is a six-foot-one middle blocker and is the daughter of Gülüzar and Enver Turhan. Tuna began...
VINCENNES, IN
KISS 106

10 Strange and Unusual Baits To Use While Fishing In The Evansville Area That Actually Work

You might have some luck catching some "big ones" this year by trying some of these nontraditional/weird baits while fishing in the Evansville area. One of my favorite things to do during the summer is to hit a lake and go fishing. It's an activity you can do with your friends and family or just simply by yourself. Something about getting out on a lake is a great way to de-stress, enjoy life, and have a little excitement whenever you get a bite.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

A Fond Farewell to the Kentucky Wesleyan College Professor Who Changed My Life

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce you to John Combs. If you know John , you don't need that introduction. Chances are you, like me, have already been profoundly impacted by this man and his wisdom. If you never got the chance to meet Dr. Combs, allow me the honors of sharing a story that will give you an idea of the way in which he helped shaped the futures of so many of his students. Students just like me.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Be on the look out for Strawberry Social Scam

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Historic Newburgh is warning of a scam that primarily centers around their Strawberry Social and Newburgh Farmers Market. “It has been brought to our attention that scammers are once again attempting to sell booths for the Newburgh Farmers Market and the Strawberry Social,” said a spokesperson with Historic Newburgh on social […]
NEWBURGH, IN
city-countyobserver.com

UE Men Earn Podium Finish In 4×100 Relay At MVC Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa – The University of Evansville men’s 4×100-meter relay team of seniors Brendon Smith (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) and Greg King (Indianapolis, Ind.), junior Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) and sophomore Geordan Blades (Avon, Ind./Avon) earned a podium finish on Sunday to help cap a successful weekend for the UE track and field teams at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
hendersonky.org

Why Bald Eagles Love Henderson, Kentucky

How rare and majestic it is to see a bald eagle in the wild! Eagles are selective about where they build their nests and raise their young, as any protective parent should be. While they retreat to low-noise and low-traffic areas, it doesn’t mean they are impossible to find. Henderson, Kentucky is a unique hot-spot for eagle activity. How can you increase your odds of seeing one in-person? Keep reading!
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

New Dollar Tree opening in Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade on Evansville’s east side is gaining another tenant. Dollar Tree officials tell us they plan to open in the fall. They don’t have an exact date quite yet. Planning agendas give it the address by the new Marshalls that just opened this...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VANDERBURGH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PRESENT THE 2022 “STATE OF THE COUNTY” ON MAY 17

VANDERBURGH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PRESENT THE 2022 “STATE OF THE COUNTY” ON MAY 17. (Evansville, IN) – Vanderburgh County Commissioners Jeff Hatfield, Ben Shoulders, and Cheryl Musgrave will present the annual “State of the County” presentation at the upcoming Evansville Rotary Club luncheon on May 17, 2022, at Old National Events Plaza.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

You might be filling your pool up wrong, here’s why

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With summer warming things up, many Tri-Staters around the area are starting to fill up their pools and use sprinklers. While cooling off is recommended to beat the heat, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reminds customers there are right ways and wrong ways to go about it. EWSU says if […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

