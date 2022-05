It is estimated there are more than 227,000 people living with viral hepatitis in North Carolina, and approximately half of people with chronic hepatitis are unaware of their infection. Long-term viral hepatitis infection raises the risk of liver cancer and end stage liver disease. Due to the high prevalence and underdiagnosis of viral hepatitis, the NC Department of Health and Human Services recognizes May as Hepatitis Awareness Month and May 19 as Hepatitis Testing Day.

