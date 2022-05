PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Pulaski Police Department is reminding residents of a New York State law some people may not be aware of. The department reminded the public that leaving grass clippings on the road is illegal according to New York State VTL § 1220. A first violation of the law can result in a fine of $350 and 10 hours or less of public service. A second violation can result in a fine of $700 or less and 15 hours or less of public service.

PULASKI, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO