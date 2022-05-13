ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IA

Car/Pedestrian Accident Claims the Life of a Shelby County Man

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azAv2_0fcrTvZZ00

(Red Oak) A Shelby County man died from injuries in a car-pedestrian accident in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 6:47 p.m. in a construction area on Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue. A construction worker, Brian Kelly of Harlan died in the accident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Dale Kammerer of Red Oak driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching the lane transition area in the construction zone failed to obey the traffic control stop sign, and struck Brian Kelly, who was running the traffic sign. Brian Kelly received medical treatment at the scene, and was transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the accident.

The accident is under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Red Oak Police Department, Red Oak Fire and Rescue and EMS, Montgomery County EMA, Montgomery County Dispatch, and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 1

Related
thebestmix1055.com

Wisner businesswoman dies in 2-vehicle accident

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.
WISNER, NE
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stormy Crawford, 40, of Fontanelle, following a traffic stop on May 8th for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense. Crawford was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Red Oak, IA
Accidents
County
Shelby County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Red Oak, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Reported Two Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people in separate incidents. Police arrested 24-year-old Samantha Rose of Creston on Monday at Walmart for 5th-degree theft. Police cited and released Rose from the scene. Police arrested 54-year-old Christopher Joseph Conklin of Muskogee, Oklahoma, at Sumner and Adams for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Weekend Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Timothy Jess Paulson Abboud, 50, was arrested after Deputies were dispatched to a civil situation on Pioneer Trail near Silver City. Paulson Abboud was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies seized one clear bag of a white crystal substance and one clear plastic container of a white crystal substance along with three pipes with residue and a clear smoking device.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Traffic Sign#Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#Red Oak Police Department#Red Oak Fire And Rescue#Ems
Western Iowa Today

Man Hospitalized After Train/Truck Crash

(Sioux City, IA) — A 74-year-old man is hospitalized after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Sioux City. KMEG/TV reports the crash happened Sunday morning and that crossing arms at the railroad crossing were down at the time. The unidentified man was thrown from the truck when it was hit by the train. He was taken to Mercy-One Siouxland Medical Center and listed in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Kameron Myers, 26, of Glenwood, on Saturday on a Pottawattamie County warrant. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. Glenwood Police also arrested Myles Longcor, 34, of Henderson, today (Monday) for Violation of a No Contact Order. No bond was set until Longcor is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
GLENWOOD, IA
theperrynews.com

Vehicle flips on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue Sunday

A vehicle overturned in the eastbound lanes of Iowa Highway 141 Sunday night, skidding on its top to a stop and slowing traffic on the state highway. The condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown at this hour. At least one person was transported by Dallas County EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Jefferson Adults Arrested for Drugs

Two Jefferson adults were arrested following an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Jefferson Police Department following a traffic stop on January 17th. During the stop, the officer knew that the passenger, 21-year-old Makelia Brown was involved in distributing marijuana with 18-year-old Harvick Beals. The officer asked Brown if she would give consent to the officer searching her apartment.
JEFFERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Body of Missing Boater Found in Marion County

(Marshalltown, IA) — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized in central Iowa has been found on the Des Moines River. The body of 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax was recovered just before Seven a.m. Saturday near the Bennington boat ramp, according to Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt. Dittmer went missing after the boat he was on capsized on Lake Red Rock on May Seventh. Authorities say Dittmer and two other people were onboard a boat that was attempting to help the occupants of another boat that had become stranded after running out of gas. The other individuals involved in the incident were reported uninjured and safe, according to the sheriff’s office.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl. The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.
ANKENY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Man Arrested After Two-County Investigation

Hawarden, Iowa — A joint investigation between deputies from Sioux County and officers from Plymouth County has resulted in the arrest of a Hawarden man. Sioux County authorities say the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at 49-year-old Jamie Ahrens’ address at 1263 505th Street south of Hawarden.
HAWARDEN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

One person killed in early-morning crash on Highway 275 near Wisner

WISNER, Neb. – One person is dead after an early-morning crash in northeast Nebraska. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was informed of an accident at approximately 12:05 a.m. Officials said that the crash happened two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275, with multiple injuries...
WISNER, NE
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 36-year-old Samantha Ann Cox of Red Oak on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. Deputies transported Cox to the Montgomery County Jail and initially held her without bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Emergency Management assisted the Red Oak Police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy