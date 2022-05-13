Car/Pedestrian Accident Claims the Life of a Shelby County Man

(Red Oak) A Shelby County man died from injuries in a car-pedestrian accident in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 6:47 p.m. in a construction area on Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue. A construction worker, Brian Kelly of Harlan died in the accident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Dale Kammerer of Red Oak driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching the lane transition area in the construction zone failed to obey the traffic control stop sign, and struck Brian Kelly, who was running the traffic sign. Brian Kelly received medical treatment at the scene, and was transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the accident.

The accident is under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Red Oak Police Department, Red Oak Fire and Rescue and EMS, Montgomery County EMA, Montgomery County Dispatch, and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.