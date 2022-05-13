ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

SFD URGES ADDING HOME FIRE SPRINKLERS TO NEW BUILDING STANDARDS

By Kevin Zimmermann
 4 days ago

Home fire sprinklers aren’t part of our current construction codes, but the Sheboygan Fire Department is on record urging that they be included. SFD battalion Chief of Inspection and Prevention Nicholas Noster sent an editorial letter on...

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY EXPERIENCING INCREASING COVID RATES, 3 DEATHS

The rate of COVID-19 infections is picking up in Sheboygan County. The weekly (Monday) update of the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health reports that between May 10 and 16, confirmed cases increased 214 to a total of 30,032. By comparison, during the week of April 26 – May 2, only 32 new cases were recorded. Hospitalizations have increased to 9 in the past week, and 3 deaths were recorded since last Tuesday; one was in their 70s, and two persons were at least 80 years old. Of the now 271 casualties, one was between 10 and 19 years old, one was in their 20s, six in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, twenty were in their 50s, forty-four in their 60s, seventy-two were in their 70s, and one-hundred-eighteen were at least 80 years old.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
MEETING WILL DETAIL UPCOMING HIGHWAY 32 RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Another Sheboygan County highway will be getting a new surface within the next few years, and the Wisconsin DOT is holding a meeting to explain the scope and impacts of the project. Highway 32 is targeted for the improvements, likely starting in 2025, although that date may be advanced if...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
SOUTH 17th STREET CLOSURES FOR NEXT THREE DAYS

Removal of dying trees on a half-mile stretch of South 17th Street in Sheboygan will require closures on that street during working hours for the first half of this week. The section involved is between Union and Georgia Avenues, with the closures between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning this morning and lasting through Wednesday afternoon.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
COMMON COUNCIL TO ELECT DISTRICT 5 ALDER TONIGHT

There’ll be an election at tonight’s Sheboygan Common Council meeting to select a new alderperson for District 5. Two persons have applied to fill the position vacated earlier this month when Markus Savaglio resigned his seat, announcing that he was moving outside the district. One candidate, Josh Fick,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
ANGELA RAMEY ELECTED 5th DISTRICT ALDER

There’s a new alderperson representing Sheboygan’s 5th District. Angela Ramey was elected at last night’s Common Council meeting to fill the position vacated earlier this month when Markus Savaglio resigned his seat due to moving outside the district. Ramey is the Performing Arts Program Director at the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
John Ringelstetter

John Albert Ringelstetter of Kohler, Wisconsin, called it a lifetime on May 10 th , 2022. Born. on May 13, 1938, in Janesville, his early years were shaped by farm life and a host of outdoor. activities, including hunting, fishing, and boating. He shared his deep appreciation of the. natural...
KOHLER, WI
Eugene Sebald

Eugene “Gene” L. Sebald, 79, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Aurora Sheboygan. He was born May 21,1942 to the late Milton and Irene (Sprenger) Sebald. Gene graduated from. Sheboygan Falls High School. In 1961, Gene was united in marriage to Gayle Weber, on...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Corinne Franzen

Corinne “Corky” Franzen, 69, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Shores of Sheboygan surrounded by her family. Born November 20, 1952 in Plymouth, Corinne was the daughter of the late Stanley and Audrey Reinartz Thayer. She attended Plymouth area schools and graduated from Plymouth high School in 1971.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Jeanne Petermann

Jeanne Wheeler Corbett Wagner Petermann, age 100, of Plymouth passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022,. the day after her 100 th birthday at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born on May 12, 1922 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Carl and Edna (Wheeler) Corbett.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Ronald Hansmann

Ronald Arvin Hansmann of Cleveland passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, May. 12, 2022. Ronald, son of Arno and Elsie (Fiedler) Hansmann, was born July 22, 1933, in the. home of the family farm in the township of Schleswig. He graduated from Kiel High School in. 1951. In 1954...
CLEVELAND, WI
Arenz, Bongiorno, Loehr, Hitsman Tally PDTR A-main Triumphs

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) May 14, 2022 – On an unseasonably warm spring evening, a pair of drivers stayed perfect in A-main competition, while two competitors made their first main event trip to victory lane of the 2022 season, during the second Plymouth Dirt Track Racing program of the 2022 campaign Saturday, May 14 at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
David Blanke

David E. Blanke, 73, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 6, 2022 at his home following his battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1949 in Waukesha, WI, David was a son of the late Elton and Kathleen Shufflebotham Blanke. He attended Sheboygan area schools and attended Sheboygan South High School. On June 3, 1995, he was united in marriage to Caroline R. Klein Lukaszewski in Sheboygan. They were married for seven years before Carol preceded him in death on July 2, 2002.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
UW Madison Names New Chancellor

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The UW Board of Regents has named a new leader for the system’s flagship campus in Madison. Dr. Jennifer L. Mnookin will take over as Chancellor of the school on August 4th after she received unanimous approval from the board. She currently serves as Dean of the UCLA School of Law in Los Angeles.
MADISON, WI

