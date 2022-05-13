ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Fri. Headlines: Racine Man Dies in Lake Michigan; UW Parkside Sees Records Graduate Numbers; Gas Prices Jump Again

wlip.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man is dead after his boat was discovered empty on Lake Michigan Thursday. The US Coast Guard reported that they were searching for the man in the water shortly before 7:30 PM. Crews from as far away as Traverse City and Chicago flew in...

www.wlip.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 viewers report scam letters across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
BURLINGTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin health officials urge masking in 7 counties with high COVID levels

Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Organization releases Illinois hospital ratings: Vista East Hospital in Waukegan gets F safety rating

A new report was released this week with safety grade ratings for hospitals across Illinois. Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan scored an “F” rating. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, released their spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals based on over 30 measures […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
wgtd.org

Arrest Made in Sunday Morning Homicide in Racine; More Local News

The husband of a Racine businesswoman who recently raised money for a homicide victim was gunned down early Sunday morning near the bar he owned with his wife. 42-year-old Terrance Blair and his wife, Yogi Edwards, recently opened Mr. Kool's Sports Bar in the uptown area. According to a Facebook video Edwards recorded shortly after the shooting, Edwards and Blair were in the process of trying to diffuse tension in a parking lot near the bar shortly after closing. With blood still smeared on her face, Edwards somberly and slowly described what had happened, saying she initially believes the shots she heard were fireworks but then she saw blood on her husband as he collapsed in the lot. A 28-year-old woman who also was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Racine Police said a suspect has been arrested. Just days ago, Edwards led a campaign to raise money for the children of homicide victim Bittany Booker. In addition to Mr. Cools, Edwards and Blair also operated Yogi's Pud'n and Golden Chicken Fried Food. In a Facebook post, Alder Jonathan Tate, who serves as president of the Racine City Council, called on the City of Racine and Racine County's public safety and human services agencies to develop a plan to implement "preventative and responsive interventions" to the recent rise in gun violence. Last week Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, without providing specifics, said law enforcement agencies within the county were in the process of developing a plan that would be released in the coming weeks. In his statement, Tate said the ongoing violence can neither be accepted or normalized.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Lake County “Gang Related” Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) An arrest has been announced in a North Chicago homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say Amireon Williams shot and killed 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown on Sunday evening, after a confrontation at a gas station in the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, and that Brown was targeted. The 18-year-old Williams now faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due in bond court this morning. Even with the announcement of an arrest, officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls window installer hands over operation control

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm. Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wlip.com

Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation’s application for a casino in Beloit. The plan forwarded on Friday places 33 acres of land into trust for the project, which is expected to produce 3,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs. The...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicides double, business owner killed Sunday

Racine officials are troubled by homicide numbers in their city. The latest homicide being investigated is the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Terrance Blair. Police say he was shot when he was trying to break up a fight outside a bar on Sunday.
RACINE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Open burning restrictions to go into effect next month in unincorporated areas of Lake County

New open burning restrictions for unincorporated Lake County and new consolidated waste services in certain areas will go into effect starting June 1, county officials said. The Lake County Board approved new burning restrictions in January. The restrictions aim to reduce the health impacts of smoke exposure from open burning, county officials said. The permanent […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Michigan boating death; sailboat found 200 yards from shore

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 60-year-old Chicago man has died after a boating incident in Lake Michigan near Racine on Thursday, May 12. Family stated he was moving his boat from the Chicago area to Racine for the summer. The Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

U.S. Marshals seek man with ties to northern Illinois wanted for killing woman in Wisconsin

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in Wisconsin and has ties to northern Illinois. Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson, 41, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Brittany Booker, 30, in Racine, Wisconsin. The Racine Police […]
RACINE, WI
wgtd.org

Indoor Mask-Wearing Urged in Public Places in Racine and Kenosha Counties

(WGTD)---The state health department is recommending the use of masks in indoor public settings in Kenosha, Racine and five other counties in the state because of high transmission levels. The rating system is based on the number of new cases and hospital capacity. The mask-wearing recommendation is for all residents...
KENOSHA, WI

