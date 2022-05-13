ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam McMann – Selfie Superstar 5.13.22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam McMann from Marysville sent in this picture of he...

Nikko Brown -Selfie Superstar 5.17.22

Nikko Brown from St. Clair got to help perform for our Spring Anniversary Concert, and now he gets to go onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you wanna win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
LEXINGTON, MI
Sarah LeTarte – Selfie Superstar 5.16.22

Sarah LeTarte from Port Huron was enjoying Mother Nature, and now she’s going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you wanna win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
PORT HURON, MI
Quittin’ Time with Q Country 107

Every Thursday evening, we celebrate the end of the work day with a live broadcast at McCormick’s Conner St. Pub in Port Huron! Matt Markham broadcasts from 5 to 7, with prizes being given out every 15 minutes! McCormick’s Conner St. Pub also has food and drink specials during the broadcast to help celebrate – we’ll see this Thursday at 5!
PORT HURON, MI
Lexington, MI
Michigan Entertainment
Marysville, MI
Downtown hotel to open next month

A grand opening is planned next month for a new 18-room boutique hotel in Downtown Port Huron. City Flats Hotel plans to welcome overnight guests inside the former Michigan National Bank building at Military and Water Streets mid June. The 300 person ballroom has been open since 2019, with the hotel’s two restaurants coming online shortly thereafter. Owner Chuck Reid of Charter House innovations also owns Sperry’s Moviehouse with locations in Holland and Port Huron, as well as the City Flats Hotel in Grand Rapids.
PORT HURON, MI
Young investor from Troy buys vacant Sears store at Lakeside Mall

An up-and-coming investor who uses social media to create a buzz about his developments has added a key part of Lakeside Mall to his portfolio of shopping centers. Troy-based Mario Kiezi, who recently purchased Oakland Mall, has bought the former Sears store at the shopping center in Sterling Heights. He declined to reveal the the cost.
TROY, MI
New record high for Michigan gas prices

Gas prices have hit a new record high in Michigan. According to the latest gas price survey from AAA of Michigan, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.38 per gallon. Prices in Metro Detroit are among the highest in the state, at about $4.44 a gallon. However, prices in Marquette are even higher at $4.49 a gallon. Drivers in Traverse City are paying the lowest with prices averaging $4.21 a gallon. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Port Huron area is currently $4.35.
PORT HURON, MI
Missing toddler from Michigan found at BG hotel

A missing toddler from Michigan was located in Bowling Green Monday evening, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff. Staff at a local hotel reportedly received a phone call from the Monroe, Michigan, police department about the missing 2-year-old girl. Local and state authorities had issued an Endangered and Missing Advisory for the toddler, who was believed to be purposely hidden from officials by her mother and grandmother.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

When it comes to local dining scenes, Downriver isn’t necessarily the first area that comes to mind. However, the group of cities just south of Detroit has quite an exclusive food scene that includes many family-owned restaurants that truly make you feel like one of their own. From waterfront...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit pedestrian bridge collapses near freeway, plunging man 15 feet

Detroit's crumbling pedestrian bridges are in the spotlight this morning following a collapse that reportedly plunged a Detroit man near oncoming traffic on the Lodge. Ely Hydes, 33, was walking to a Tigers game May 9 when a chunk of the Spruce Street bridge in Corktown gave out under him, according to The Detroit News. Hyde told The News he fell 15 feet, landing in a grassy area near the freeway. "I got the wind knocked out of me pretty good," he said.
DETROIT, MI
Is this OK for 3rd-grader at school? Her Michigan dad thinks so and fights ban

Adam Stroub says his daughter picked the cap below to wear on her school's "hat day." Now he fights in Detroit federal court for her right to do so. A teacher and the principal of Robert Kerr Elementary School in Durand, Mich., called Stroub that day to say the headgear was unacceptable, according to The Detroit News. "Weapons of any kind are not appropriate for students to wear in a school setting," says an email from principal Amy Leffel quoted in the Shiawassee County father's legal challenge, filed Friday.
DETROIT, MI

