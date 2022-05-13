Adam McMann – Selfie Superstar 5.13.22

Gas prices have hit a new record high in Michigan. According to the latest gas price survey from AAA of Michigan, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.38 per gallon. Prices in Metro Detroit are among the highest in the state, at about $4.44 a gallon. However, prices in Marquette are even higher at $4.49 a gallon. Drivers in Traverse City are paying the lowest with prices averaging $4.21 a gallon. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Port Huron area is currently $4.35.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO