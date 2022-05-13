ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The crystal clear skies are about to come to an end

WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday: Sticking with another nice day again. Starting off with a lot of sunshine but a few clouds will be in the sky as well. We will have more moving in this afternoon as temperatures warm up to a high of 79 degrees. A few showers will be in the area...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

Rain showers kick off the Ohio Valley’s week

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies for the first part of the day with rain showers. The rain will remain scattered as it moves through but could have a few heavier showers or storms embedded within. There could be some windier conditions and/or hail if a storm hits your neighborhood. From there we will see these showers ending in the early afternoon before the sun makes its way back out. The cold front that is giving us the rain will drop highs for the next several days. High of 69.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Chances for rain return mid-week

TONIGHT: Picture perfect weather was back for Ohio and West Virginia today. We had plenty of sunshine and blue skies for the area today. No threat for rain, which was a nice change of pace! Winds were a bit more noticeable and blew from the northwest around 10 mph with gusts of 20 reported. Temperature wise, we were on par for seasonal today as we maxed out in the lower 70s. We will stay clear, quiet, and calm in the weather center at least for the evening hours. Tonight, cloud coverage will be minimal with high pressure still in the forecast. An increase in clouds is expected as we head into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will dip down in the mid-40s, which you may need a light jacket as you head out the door for the morning commute.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Sunshine and nice temperatures return to West Virginia and Ohio

Tuesday: A gorgeous day follows yesterday’s rain! Mostly sunny skies for the day with a high of 72 degrees. There will be a light breeze around through the day out of the NW at 5-10mph. Wednesday: Some sunshine is possible first thing in the morning, but clouds will quickly...
OHIO STATE

