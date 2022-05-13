The crystal clear skies are about to come to an end

TONIGHT: Picture perfect weather was back for Ohio and West Virginia today. We had plenty of sunshine and blue skies for the area today. No threat for rain, which was a nice change of pace! Winds were a bit more noticeable and blew from the northwest around 10 mph with gusts of 20 reported. Temperature wise, we were on par for seasonal today as we maxed out in the lower 70s. We will stay clear, quiet, and calm in the weather center at least for the evening hours. Tonight, cloud coverage will be minimal with high pressure still in the forecast. An increase in clouds is expected as we head into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will dip down in the mid-40s, which you may need a light jacket as you head out the door for the morning commute.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO