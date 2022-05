Drivers looking for a more convenient way to wirelessly charge their phone when in their vehicle may be interested in the RETECK. A new MagSafe dashboard charger designed to be the strongest yet slimmest foldable wireless charging system that can be mounted to your cars dashboard. Specifically designed for Apple’s iPhone range of devices, the RETECK features a flexible silicon design and is equipped with strong magnets to make sure your phone stays securely in place as you drive.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO