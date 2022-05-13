ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Naked man on what Tulsa police believe was PCP tears apart midtown QuikTrip

By Shane Cutchall
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
Tulsa police TPD says a naked man on what they believe was PCP tore up a midtown QuikTrip very early Friday morning.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a naked man on some kind of drugs tore apart and shut down the QuikTrip at East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road.

Captain Jerrod Hart tells us this happened very early Friday morning between midnight and 1 a.m.

Captain Hart says the man stripped down, barged in, and proceeded to demolish anything he could get his hands on.

“I’d never seen a QT that damaged,” Captain Hart said. “At one point he took a beer and poured it over his head.”

He says employees did a great job handling the situation. They reportedly got everyone else out of the store safely while locking the man inside.

As officers arrived, Hart says the man slipped out a back door and had to be tazed before he could be arrested.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. Police believe the man was on PCP.

Comments / 10

Rhea
4d ago

Omgosh!! I was at the one at like 21st and Harvard I think about midnight and thought about the poor lady workin by herself, if she was scared. Now I know I would be! 😬

Mr.E?
4d ago

man when you need a $5 plain turkey sandwich or a $4 hotdog... you just gotta have one.. Godbless quicktrip I want to start a documentary about the location on admiral.. call it "hey bro!". as in everytime you get to get into some weird episode of black mirror shopping in Oklahoma sometimes..

3
