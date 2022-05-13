ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Gym Owner Attempts World Record: 31 Mile Bear Crawl

By Logan
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marathon runners are some of the most athletic people in the world. To put yourself through 26 miles of constant running and fatigue is nothing short of incredible. Imagine bear crawling one. Now imagine bear crawling five MORE miles...a total of 31 miles. An ultramarathon. A world record. That...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

A New Hampshire Man Just Invented a Glow-in-the-Dark Pickleball

Well, this is completely cool. One of the fastest-growing recreational sports around New England and the country is Pickleball. So, leave it to the Granite Stater and inventor of the LITE4NITE illuminated, glow-in-the-dark LED golf ball to take his invention and make one for Pickleball, too. It's called LITE4NITE Pickleball.
TENNIS
lonelyplanet.com

The 14 best state parks in Massachusetts you really shouldn't miss

Head outdoors to experience Massachusetts' diverse landscape at these top 14 state parks © Joe Klementovich / Aurora Photos via Getty Images. More than 150 sites make up Massachusetts’ superlative network of state parks, encompassing a diverse array of landscapes and historic sites. With so many outstanding choices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts for Pets and Humans to Be Buried Together?

One thing that is hard to argue is that residents throughout Massachusetts love their pets, particularly their dogs. When I was a kid, there was a couple from Massachusetts I knew that couldn't have children. They loved their dogs so much that they treated their pups as if they were their kids. Whether someone can have children or not, there's no doubt that some Massachusetts folks treat their dogs as human members of the family, and why not?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
97.5 WOKQ

Avid Hikers Rank 25 of Maine’s Most Beautiful Hiking Trails

There's a laundry list of stuff to love about Northern New England. From the foliage in the fall -- and really, the changing of the seasons overall -- to the gorgeous mountains all around us, the beaches, the lighthouses, the seafood, the professional sports teams; you name it, it's here, and it's loved and probably taken advantage of.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Orca spotted off Cape Cod by fishing crew

BOSTON — An orca was spotted Sunday off the coast of Cape Cod by at least two Massachusetts fishing crews. New England Fishmongers posted photos of the killer whale on its Facebook page. "Spotted by Skipper Asher -- an orca whale off Cape Cod! Not something you see every...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#World Record#New York City#Brooklyn#The Hidden Opponent
97.5 WOKQ

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
millburysutton.com

Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This $9M Maine Mansion Has Its Own Beach and Gives Off ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Vibes

I feel like one of our favorite pastimes as we grow further into adulthood is poking around the real estate listings (seemingly after binging whatever happens to be on HGTV as motivation) to see what's on the market and what prices look like. And that pastime has only grown since we've entered and dove deeper into what is still an insane seller's market, with homes selling way above listing, way above appraisal, and generally with inspections waived.
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy