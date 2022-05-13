Rockville Farmers Market

This group will continue the discussion from last fall's workshop about the need for relationship boundaries, and how to set and maintain them. Participants will be given the opportunity to share their successes and failures in setting boundaries. The book used will be the same one from the November 2021 workshop: "Setting Boundaries Will Set You Free: The Ultimate Guide to Telling the Truth, Creating Connection, and Finding Freedom", by Nancy Levin. Meets first and third Tuesday of each month. #21946.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO