Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

By Bruno Reis
 4 days ago

Following the announcement of Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report most recent quarterly results, Bill Ackman zeroed out his position in the streaming giant, which he had bought back in January, taking a big loss in a short period of time.

Three weeks after this happened, let's analyze whether Ackman and his Pershing Square Capital firm were right in their decision, or whether they acted rashly with fear that has pervaded the stock market in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJgyF_0fcrNWLQ00
Figure 1:  Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong? Barrons

Bill Ackman’s Decision

On the 20th of last month, Bill Ackman announced that he had sold all of his Netflix stock. The move came shortly after the company's results were announced, reducing Square Funds' YTD returns by 4%. The fund manager stated that even though he believes in the Netflix team and also in the remarkable company they have built, he prefers to get rid of the investment.

Ackman's justification was that the platform's subscriber growth continued to disappoint market expectations, which in turn caused Netflix to announce that it would modify its subscription model, going for a free plan. Judging this to be a difficult model to predict, the manager pointed out that the stock no longer fit the requirements to be in one of his funds.

What Wall Street Says

According to TipRanks, based on 39 analysts who cover NFLX, the company sports an average price target of $302 per share. This average is already an upside of 70%. On average, the stock is rated a “hold.”

The highest reported price target is $405, which implies potential gains of over 127%. The lowest NFLX price target on TipRanks is $235, which still represents an upside of almost 35%.

Even as pessimism surrounds both NFLX and the stock market as a whole, it can be seen that much of the market believes that Netflix still has plenty of room to grow and appreciate in value. However, uncertainties about the growth of the streaming industry and deteriorating competition in the segment have caused a large portion of analysts to recommend holding the stock.

Of the 39 recommendations, seven signal "buy," three recommend "sell," and the remaining 29 are "hold" recommendations.

Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

In the short term, the answer is simple: no. NFLX has depreciated another 25% since Bill Ackman announced his stock sale.

For the long term, this is a complex question. The manager himself says that he has no doubt that in the coming years the company will reshape itself and achieve incredible results. The problem is that the slowdown in business and subscriptions are possible dangers for Netflix's future.

So we will need to wait a few more months to understand how Netflix and other companies in the streaming industry will behave with the changing dynamics and growing competition.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

