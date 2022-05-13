ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Seeks To Persuade Store Workers Unionizing Not In Their Interests

By Shanthi Rexaline
 4 days ago
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) employees have been vehemently voicing concerns over pay and working conditions in recent times. Store workers are also attempting to unionize on the premise that a collective voice would pressure the tech giant into yielding to their demands.

It appears that Apple is beginning to respond to the employees' efforts.

Apple Flaunts Worker-Friendliness: Apple has posted laminated copies of a letter outlining the benefits and perks it doles out to employees in store backrooms and its U.S. retail outlets, Bloomberg reported, sharing a copy of the two-page letter.

The notice posted at each store outlet is signed by the managers of that particular location.

Apple begins the letter by highlighting its relationship with and commitment to employees over the years. The company listed some of the recent changes it implemented, including new vacation and sick leave days, additional family care services and mental health benefits.

Cupertino also outlined the support it extends to its employees at work and in their lives by way of offering vacation pay, tuition reimbursement, matching donations to causes employees support and discounts on Apple products. Additionally, the company touched on the inclusion and diversity measures it has undertaken.

"We hope that seeing this information in one place is helpful. There is more we offer and if you have any questions, please come talk with us. We are always here for you," Apple said, according to the letter shared by Bloomberg.

"We really care about you and we are always happy to connect," it concluded.

Veiled Threats? Apple reportedly sent anti-union talking points to store leaders to use with employees, online magazine Motherboard reported, citing the copy of the document it obtained.

The company reasoned a union may not work at Apple. It said an outside union may not understand the work culture in place and most unions gave priority to seniority.

The managers have also been instructed to tell employees that if they unionize, they would have to do with "fewer opportunities" and "less flexibility."

The developments come in the wake of attempts by Apple store employees to unionize, following in the footsteps of their counterparts in other companies such as Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX). Apple store employees in Washington State, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, and New York are all working with labor groups to achieve the end.

Apple closed Friday's session down 2.69% to $142.56, according to Benzinga Pro data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Benzinga

