USPS Collecting Non-Perishable Foods for JCC Tomorrow, May 14

Knox County Clerk and Recorder Scott Erickson has released a new option for constituents to get information from the office. This new program allows persons to text a key word or question to the provided number and receive information back 24 hours a day. “With the introduction of the TextMyGov program, constituents can now have another source of information access from the County Clerk and Recorders offices. I am excited to be able to provide an alternative method of information gathering that has not been available from the office before.” stated Clerk Scott Erickson. “This program is a great addition to the website as a method of getting information at any time of the day. “ The system will respond with information and directions on how to obtain information on a variety of topics related to the office. By texting a phrase or keyword to the provided number, a text response is sent to the requestor. Persons can also sign up for a notification service that can provide them with up to 4 texts per month with updates on Election information from the Clerk’s office. For more information, please visit the Knox County Clerk and Recorder website at www.co.knox.il.us/county-clerk and click on the TextMyGov link.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO