Monmouth, IL

USPS Collecting Non-Perishable Foods for JCC Tomorrow, May 14

By pwsadmin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday May 14th. Place your non-perishable food item donations in a bag...

Two Monmouth Firefighters Receive Service Recognition Awards

**photo courtesy of the Monmouth Fire Department**. The recent Monmouth City Council Meeting kicked off with a presentation of awards. Captain Craig Cozadd was presented with the Meritorious Service Award and Firefighter Tyler Osborn received the Commendation Award, says Communications Director Ken Helms:. Director Helms also shared Firefighter Osborn was...
MONMOUTH, IL
Prophetstown Dumpsters Available on Monday

The annual free bulk waste drop off service provided by the city of Prophetstown will begin Monday, May 16th with large dumpsters available at the public works garage on E. Railroad Street. The first dumpsters are scheduled to arrive at Noon. The service will last until eight dumpsters have been...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Monmouth, IL
Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
QC area mourns sudden loss of a compassionate community leader

The many, many friends, family and co-workers of Cecilia O’Brien are mourning the sudden passing of the 61-year-old Quad Cities community leader. O’Brien, 61, Moline, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, after a short battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed just six weeks earlier, her sister Melita Tunnicliff said Sunday.
MOLINE, IL
Knox County Clerk’s Office Introduces New Texting Services Program

Knox County Clerk and Recorder Scott Erickson has released a new option for constituents to get information from the office. This new program allows persons to text a key word or question to the provided number and receive information back 24 hours a day. “With the introduction of the TextMyGov program, constituents can now have another source of information access from the County Clerk and Recorders offices. I am excited to be able to provide an alternative method of information gathering that has not been available from the office before.” stated Clerk Scott Erickson. “This program is a great addition to the website as a method of getting information at any time of the day. “ The system will respond with information and directions on how to obtain information on a variety of topics related to the office. By texting a phrase or keyword to the provided number, a text response is sent to the requestor. Persons can also sign up for a notification service that can provide them with up to 4 texts per month with updates on Election information from the Clerk’s office. For more information, please visit the Knox County Clerk and Recorder website at www.co.knox.il.us/county-clerk and click on the TextMyGov link.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Testing and Vaccinations Remain Available with Knox County Health Department

The Knox County Unified Command is announcing 87 new cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), between Monday, May 9, 2022, and Sunday, May 15, 2022. According to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) the total positive cases in Knox County is 12,753. Due to federal privacy restriction, release of any additional information is prohibited. To date there have been 215 COVID-19 related deaths.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Families hit the lake for the 51st Clyde West Fishing Derby

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the 51st year, the Peoria Park District invited families to get out, enjoy the fresh air and catch some fish. It was the 51st annual Clyde West Fishing Derby at Glen Oak Park, named after a former Park District trustee who started the derby to spread their love of fishing.
PEORIA, IL
Local crackdown yields gun arrests

On May 14th, 2022, Springfield Police Department officers, including members of the Street Crimes Unit, took part in several proactive details throughout Springfield to address the roving block parties that consisted of over 100 subjects. During this response, officers conducted over 30 traffic stops and issued 24 citations. Additionally, 6 firearms were recovered which led to the below arrests:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Arsenal to conduct readiness exercise on Monday

Rock Island Arsenal will conduct an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) on Monday, a news release says. The ERRE is a Department of Defense-directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical mission on the installation, the release says.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Highway Dedication to Honor Two Veterans at Keithsburg Veterans Memorial Park on May 27th

State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) passed House Joint Resolution (HJR) 28 that designates 76th Street in Keithsburg from Jackson Street to IL-17 as the “PO2 Robert Holloway and PO3 Ronald Crose Memorial Highway.” State Senator Neil Anderson was the Chief Sponsor of the bill in the Senate. A ceremony will be held to honor United States Naval Petty Officer Second Class Holloway and Petty Officer Third Class Crose to show respect for their service. Both men were born in Keithsburg and both died while serving their country in South Vietnam.
KEITHSBURG, IL
Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
Police: Don’t fall for t-shirt text scam

Some community members have received a text message that offers to sell Davenport Fire Department t-shirts to people who click on a link, Davenport Police say in a Facebook post. Davenport Police warn this is a scam, and that the Davenport Fire Department is not selling t-shirts. “We’ve been alerted...
DAVENPORT, IA
No people injured in Monday fire; dog named Smoke OK

A dog named Smoke, along with people inside the structure, escaped safely after a fire about 4:30 p.m. Monday in East Moline. Firefighters told our Local 4 News crew that they were called to the structure at the corner of 20th Avenue and 3X street. The cause of the fire...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Normal police search for missing teen Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teenager has gone missing, and police are asking the public to help find him. Xavier Caldwell was last seen at his home Sunday at about 11 a.m. Police do not know what he was wearing, as he changed clothes before he left. Caldwell...
NORMAL, IL

