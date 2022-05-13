ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Crown ElectroKinetics Q1 Earnings

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crown ElectroKinetics missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.11% increase in the share price the next day.

