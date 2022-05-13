ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man assaulted in parking lot near Harrisburg mall: police

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Swatara Township police are looking for two men suspected of assaulting a man Wednesday night in a parking lot near the Harrisburg Mall. The man was trying to get into...

WGAL

Suspect on the run after armed robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Police department was dispatched for an armed robbery in Cumberland County early Monday morning. The incident occurred at the Sunoco on the 300 block of Allen Road in Carlisle around 2:30 a.m. The gas station was robbed at gunpoint after the suspect pulled a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

3 juveniles shot in separate incidents in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were four shootings in Harrisburg over two days, and three juveniles were shot. A city spokesperson said the first incident happened at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of North 4th Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile was shot around 8:30 p.m....
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg Police arrest man after fleeing into river

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police arrested Norman Senior on Saturday, May 14 at approximately 12:15 a.m. near North Front and Verbeke Streets. Senior, who was wanted for a Megan’s Law violation, fled the officers on a bike and was later found attempting to swim in the Susquehanna River. Harrisburg Fire Bureau responded and helped […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Teen arrested for stolen car in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly stole a car from Baltimore. On Monday morning Northern Lancaster County Regional Police observed a 2013 Ford Fusion partially parked in the roadway. The teen said he ran out of gas and allegedly presented officers a license that belonged to another person.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Man who punched 62-year-old driver after crash convicted of assault: prosecutors

A Lancaster man was found guilty last week of repeatedly punching another driver after a rear-end collision last year, causing rare, extensive injuries, prosecutors said. The 62-year-old victim was punched five times in his body and face March 26, 2021, when he got out of his car to exchange information with 34-year-old Nathaniel Hurricane Fields IV after a crash at a Lancaster intersection, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Enola man arrested for road rage incident involving knife

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested an Enola man after a road rage incident involving a knife. East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 400 block of Shady Lane on May 14 for a reported road rage. Police spoke to the victim who reported a man got out of a vehicle and threatened the victim with a knife.
ENOLA, PA
abc27 News

School bus involved in Monday crash in Cumberland County

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a school bus with students on board occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on May 16 in Cumberland County, according to a release from Carlisle police. Police say the school bus stopped at a stop sign on School House Road at Carlisle Road before proceeding into the […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for chasing woman & child with scissors, lighter; Carlisle Police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are looking for Tyler Baker after he allegedly chased a woman and child with scissors and a lighter. Police say on Dec. 24, 2021, Baker was charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Simple Assault Domestic Violence stemming from an incident in which Baker was alleged to have chased his girlfriend throughout their apartment with scissors and a lighter.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pennsylvania activist’s stolen car and dog believed to be in Philadelphia

Samantha Fullam, of York County, is on the trail of her stolen Audi Q5 and some precious cargo, her dog, Wilder. Late in the afternoon on May 14, Fullam said she stopped for a quick errand at the Prince Street Cafe in York where she left her 5-year-old Border Collie and Australian Shepherd mix in the car. She told the York Daily Record she thought she saw a car leaving her parking spot, and when she left the cafe, she learned her suspicions were correct - the car was gone.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Three shot in Harrisburg Friday night: police

Three people were shot in three separate incidents in Harrisburg within a span of 11 hours, according to Harrisburg police. The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the third happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All three injured were boys under the age of 18. “It’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man sentenced for shooting, killing wife

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man who shot and killed his wife while two kids were home last year was sentenced up to 40 years. Chad Busch 34, was sentenced to serve between 20 to 40 years in state prison for killing 30-year-old Tiffany Busch, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Missing Dauphin County juvenile, police seeking public assistance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in finding Ivy Stoudt, 17, who has been missing since May 14. Stoudt is around 5'7" in height, with a medium build, hazel eyes, short red hair, pale complexion, and has multiple tattoos on her left leg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
