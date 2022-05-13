Man assaulted in parking lot near Harrisburg mall: police

Samantha Fullam, of York County, is on the trail of her stolen Audi Q5 and some precious cargo, her dog, Wilder. Late in the afternoon on May 14, Fullam said she stopped for a quick errand at the Prince Street Cafe in York where she left her 5-year-old Border Collie and Australian Shepherd mix in the car. She told the York Daily Record she thought she saw a car leaving her parking spot, and when she left the cafe, she learned her suspicions were correct - the car was gone.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO