Castlewood, SD

Tornado confirmed in Castlewood during Thursday night storms

By Mitchell Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe storm system tore through central and eastern South Dakota on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, damaging buildings and vehicles, downing trees and power lines, and leaving people stranded in their vehicles as dust storms rolled across the region. One fatality occurred in Sioux Falls as a result...

kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

Castlewood begins road to recovery after tornado damage

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe damage sweeping cities across the state. Among cities that took a great hit from the tornadoes was the city of Castlewood. The city of Castlewood is facing severe damage after a tornado...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rainy Tuesday; Stronger storms late week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 16

We’ve started the week with a sunny, pleasant day. With a gentle breeze, we’ve warmed above average into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight we’ll see clouds spread in from the west. With those clouds, we expect to see showers and thundershowers, but probably on the weaker side. With those showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s as an incoming low pressure system producing easterly winds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Unsettled weather returns to Minnesota this week

Unsettled after a gorgeous Monday. Showers Tuesday, mainly south and more widespread activity with possible strong storms Thursday. A cool stretch then sets in for the weekend. Plus, an update on the river levels in northern Minnesota. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Nice today, rain tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WAND TV

Strong storms expected to travel across Central Illinois

Thunderstorms will travel ahead of a cold front this afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong or severe as they travel across Central Illinois. Storms are expected to enter the Cass, Morgan, Scott County area around 2 pm at the earliest. Storms have a chance to weaken as they...
Madison Daily Leader

Lake Herman State Park closed due to widespread damage

Three deer crossed the road at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday and District Park Manager John Bame noted another blessing. The deer were enjoying the new foliage to which they had access due to all the downed trees. With extensive damage to the park as a result of Thursday’s...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Flooding concerns arise across Northeastern South Dakota

After the copious amount of rain East River received during Wednesday & Thursday’s event, it comes as no surprise that flooding is a major concern. Here are some of the latest flood warnings for the area. If you do have to go out, please use extra caution, and remember...
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Twin tornadoes confirmed after severe thunderstorm in northeastern Oregon

TOLLGATE, Ore. - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes struck the northern Blue Mountains of Oregon last week as a severe thunderstorm barged east along state Route 204 between Weston and Tollgate. Field observers classified both twisters as EF 1. That's a tornado with gusts of 86 to 110...
q957.com

It was a De-re-cho not a Tor-na-do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Yesterday’s storm felt, looked and smelled like a tornado. Yet, not a single tornado siren was sounded here in Sioux Falls. If you’re wondering why, it’s because the weather event has been classified as a derecho (deh-REY-cho) by the National Weather Service. According to them, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE

