BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Childersburg are still trying to figure out the cause of a gas leak Sunday morning at the Pit Stop on 280. The Childersburg Fire Department received a call around 10 a.m. of “gasoline coming from the ground.” They arrived to find more than 350 gallons around the convenience store.

CHILDERSBURG, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO