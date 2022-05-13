ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents find container filled with 22,000 doses of Oxycodone – looking for the owner of $600K in drugs

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZllk_0fcrJ3Dg00

Mississippi agents found a container filled with more than $600,000 in pills but are looking for the owner.

On May 11, 2022, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Homeland Security conducted an investigation at a location located on Interstate 55 near Elton Road in south Jackson.

During the investigation, Investigators utilized a HCSO K9, which provided a positive odor response to a container. HCSO

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the container.

During the execution, Investigators located approximately twenty-two (22) clear bags in a safe containing blue pills. The pills contained the markings M/30 on them. The pills were identified as Oxycodone. No subjects were on location and the investigation is ongoing for future arrests.

Total package weight is approximately five lbs. Approximately 22,000 dosage units. Street value of approximately $600,000.00.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact the Hinds County Sheriff Office at 601-974-2900

Comments / 15

Rebel Bitch
4d ago

That's why real pain patients can't get the medication they need to get out of bed. The government knew this would happen. I wish everyone that caused real pain patients too suffer, suffers twice as bad. I hope they have too watch their child, wife,husband, sister,brother mil or fil suffer too. I'm glad this stuff didn't hit the streets because they are probably fenatayl laced. Good work Officers.

Reply(2)
9
Related
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – US-11 & I-59 Reported Site of Injury Accident

According to early accounts, at least one person was hurt as a result of the crash. Eyewitness accounts did not specify how many people were injured. Many lanes were restricted due to the presence of EMS units and law enforcement authorities. The wounded were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Oxycodone#Homeland Security
WTOK-TV

Meridian police investigate recent shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have been very busy with several shootings taking place in the city of Meridian. Since Friday, at least four people have been shot, one of them fatally. According to police, one person was shot in the leg late Friday night on 34th St. and...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years in illegal drug conspiracy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis husband and wife were sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess and sell methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were both sentenced...
PURVIS, MS
mageenews.com

Husband and Wife Sentenced to Almost 20 Years in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Husband and Wife Sentenced to Almost 20 Years in Prison for Meth, Heroin, and Fentanyl Conspiracy. Gulfport, Miss. – A Purvis...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for appliance theft from Brandon home

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft that happened at a home under construction on Saturday, April 30. Police said security video shows a man and a woman entering the construction site around 10:00 p.m. with a cordless drill. They […]
BRANDON, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD warns public to be wary of scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam that would appear to involve __ the Hattiesburg police. In the scam, HPD officers attempt to solicit funds from individuals, claiming they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and will be arrested.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

UPDATE: The manhunt for Marty Breazeale in the area of Swamp Road, Red Hill Crossing Road, East Radio Road and Jennings Masters Road, plus other areas, continues into Monday night with ground search teams, K-9 assets and aerial assets. According to the JCSD, several calls have been received from across...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Leaf River in Jones County

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators have identified the body as female. The body was taken to the Jones County Morgue in Ellisville. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said an investigation into the cause of death and the identity of the person is being completed with “utmost urgency.” Anyone with information about the body […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested in Hattiesburg after ‘botched robbery’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jackson man was arrested in Hattiesburg after what police called a “botched robbery” that happened on Tuesday, May 3. Hattiesburg police said the incident happened when two people met up on Highway 49 for a dirt bike sale that originated on Facebook Marketplace. Police said Carlos Davis, 21, tried to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
80K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy