ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Ariel Robinson found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

By Melanie Palmer
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHqCi_0fcrIk0B00

UPDATE: Ariel Robinson has been found guilty of homicide by child abuse. She was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The state has rested its case in the trial accusing a Simpsonville foster mother of homicide by child abuse. That defendant agreed to testify Thursday morning.

Bodycam footage taken moments after emergency crews responded to a 911 call for a possible child drowning in a Simpsonville home in 2021, was displayed in court Wednesday afternoon.

It showed when emergency crews got there, they said they found three-year-old Victoria Smith unresponsive on her bedroom floor, covered in bruises. Also there, her foster parents. That includes the defendant, Ariel Robinson.

The bodycam footage shows her talking to law enforcement and blaming the bruises on Smith partly and from herself doing CPR wrong. The bruises on Tori’s legs, the footage shows her blaming that on Tori’s brother.

“He will hit her with a shoe, he’ll find one of Austin’s belts, a hanger. Anything that is around because he is angry” said Ariel Robinson in bodycam footage shown Wednesday.

Greenville County’s chief medical examiner though isn’t convinced that’s how the bruises appeared. He told the courtroom, his autopsy report shows those kinds of injuries were too severe to be inflicted in either of the ways Robinson described.

“This isn’t what we think of as a traditional bruise of the skin. This is a severe, deep injury that is tearing tissue from tissue,” Greenville County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Michael Ward said.

An Upstate pediatric intensive care doctor said the injuries she saw on Smith were the worst she has seen.

“This is extensive, dependent on a child’s body that was inflicted repetitively by blunt force trauma which is the worst I’ve seen,” said Dr. Christina Goben.

The prosecution took the jury back to what happened 24 hours before Smith’s death. They said Robinson and her family went to church the night before.

A fellow church member testified and said she heard something concerning at bible study that night when she walked into the bathroom and saw Tori wearing barely any clothes. She said Ariel Robinson told her Tori had shoved too much food in her mouth and made herself throw up.

“While I was in the stall, I heard Ariel say you’re cold? You’re cold? Girls who make themselves throw up deserve to be cold,” said Avery Santiago who went to church with Ariel Robinson.

The defense argued, that one of the solicitor’s key witnesses, Ariel’s husband Jerry Austin, is not credible or reliable. Citing a history of him lying in their relationship.

The judge said they’re expecting this case to be in the jury’s hands by Thursday afternoon.

The trial will resume Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 8

Rozett Smith
3d ago

When she gets to prison she will receive the same punishment she gave that helpless child. No one likes a person who abused a child and caused death. She is an animal.

Reply
11
southern born totally
4d ago

Should have gotten death isn’t that what the poor child got that would be justice

Reply(3)
15
Related
wspa.com

Former Spartanburg Co. deputy charged with defrauding sheriff’s office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy with defrauding the sheriff’s office. SLED charged 30-year-old William Arthur Reynolds, of Abbeville, with ‘Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses’. The arrest warrant states...
WJBF.com

Second suspect in 2021 Aiken murder arrested, third suspect sought

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A second individual has been arrested in connection with a 2021 murder in Aiken County. 19-year-old Antonio Jerome Wise was arrested on Sunday, May 15, by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Wise was wanted in the shooting death of Earnest Croft on August 18 of last year.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Simpsonville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WNCT

Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions

DALLAS (AP) — The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Jeremy Theron...
DALLAS, NC
FOX Carolina

1 man shot at Anderson County apartment complex, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man was shot at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene at the Meadow Run Apartment complex at 6:25 p.m. when they learned one man had been shot at least once.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Smith
fox46.com

Man ID’d in southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been identified after a southwest Charlotte homicide Friday, according to CMPD. Javarrus Jeter, 23, was the man killed. 🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE. Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nowhabersham.com

Family of murdered mom seeks help with funeral costs

The family of a Northeast Georgia mother murdered this week is seeking help covering her funeral expenses. They also hope to raise enough money to open a trust fund for her two young sons. 25-year-old Alexius Spencer, of Bowersville, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jerece Teasley, of Hartwell, were shot to...
HART COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Drowning#Foster Parents#Violent Crime#Cpr
WNCT

1 injured during shooting in McDonald’s parking lot in SC

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Taylors Sunday evening. According to the Greer Police Department, at 5 p.m. officers were notified of a shooting on Wade Hampton Blvd. During the shooting, officers said a vehicle in the parking lot was hit by a bullet […]
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find three girls who ran away together

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s said the three girls who ran away on May 13, 2022, were found. Deputies said 14-year-old Diamanda Reyes, 14-year-old Carmella Reyes and 11-year-old Estrella Rodriguez were all last seen at their home near Turner Road. Based on their social...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: 4 arrested on gun charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested four people Thursday on gun charges. The police charged 18-year-old Najeah Prest Porter with possessing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, 25-year-old Antonio Dwight Timpson with possession of a firearm by felon and carrying a concealed gun, 31-year-old Kelsey Mitchell Davis with possession of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
elizabethton.com

Scott charged for raping child

Deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday after a grand jury indicted him for multiple sex crimes against a child. 33-year-old Benjamin Alexander Scott is charged with two counts of rape, one count of aggravated rape, one count of rape of a child, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Greenwood. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10:18 p.m. on Deadfall Road. Troopers said the driver was traveling south when he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown off the motorcycle. He died at the scene, […]
GREENWOOD, SC
Mashed

Why A Food Network Star Was Just Sentenced To Life In Prison

It's not too uncommon to hear celebrities getting jail times. Some get light sentences. For instance, the actress behind "Full House"'s beloved Aunt Becky, Lori Loughlin, went back to acting after five months behind bars. Others find themselves trading their designer clothes for orange jumpsuits for much longer periods. But it may come as a shock to learn that someone who competed on a popular Food Network show was sentenced to life in prison. And it could be even more shocking to learn the horrible reason it happened.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy