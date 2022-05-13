ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Crypto Market Recover but Terra LUNA Crashes to $0

After heavy correction, crypto investors get a breather as the broader crypto market shows recovery. Is this a trend reversal or just a dead cat bounce?. After a severe market crash earlier this week, there’s some sort of relief rally in the overall crypto space. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has rebounded...

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Coinspeaker

Dogecoin Falls by Over 90% from All-time High as Crypto Market Records Massive Pullback

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.075, which is a 27% pullback in the last 24 hours and more than 90% fall from its all-time high. Dogecoin, the most popular meme crypto coin on the internet, rose to fame last year after Elon Musk disclosed that he would send it to the moon. Investors became more enthused about the asset after Musk had run a poll on his Twitter page concerning the possibility of making it a payment method for Tesla. On May 8, 2021, it recorded an all-time high price of $0.73. Its market cap surpassed that of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to hit around $90 billion.
Coinspeaker

Investment Bank Nomura Starts Trading Crypto Derivatives amid Market Collapse

Despite giving in to customers’ demands by starting to trade crypto, Nomura is consciously staying away from spot markets. Traditional financial institutions are gradually hopping on the crypto train, and Japan-based investment bank Nomura may just be the latest aboard. Towing the same path as the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Nomura has also started offering Bitcoin (BTC) over-the-counter derivatives to its clients.
Coinspeaker

‘Crypto Is in Full Panic Mode’, Global Macro Investor CEO Raoul Pal Analyzes Current Crypto Bear Market

Pal predicted that the next four weeks would be “highly unsettling.” He said positions will get taken out and shot, and there may be no safe place for investors. The founder and CEO of Global Macro Investor Raoul Pal has stated his “macro views” on the ongoing crypto bear market. Pal compared the crypto market fall to the bear market that occurred in June 2021. He also related the panic within the market to the flash crash of March 2020. Notably, the global markets, including tech stocks and crypto, are bleeding. While the tech market has been recording billions of losses, crypto investors complain as the market trembles.
Coinspeaker

Shares of Companies Related to Crypto in Asia Trembles amid High Volatility of BTC and Other Cryptos

Just as US stocks shrink, Asia companies are also recording significant losses as Bitcoin, and other major cryptocurrencies face declines. Stocks of companies related to crypto in Asia tanked amid the general stock plunges that have also affected cryptocurrencies. The losses began due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike announcement. The Fed placed a 0.5% jump on interest rates in order to fight inflation. Even tech stocks are having their share of the ongoing downturn. Coinspeaker reported earlier this week that tech stocks lost more than $1 trillion within three trading sessions after the increase in interest rates. While Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shed $220 billion during the period, Microsoft’s valuation reduced by $189 billion. The same goes with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), which recorded a loss of $199 billion, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) lost grip of $123 billion. Other top tech companies are also in their lows.
Coinspeaker

Indian Government Mulling 28% Tax on Crypto Transactions

The crypto ecosystem in India has levied a series of taxes with one of the most prominent being income tax which is currently pegged at 30%. The Indian government is mulling the idea to impose a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions being carried out in the country. According to a report from CNBC-TV18, the new proposal is coming from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council and it stems from the fact the council now wants to see digital currencies as lotteries, casinos, racecourses, and betting, all ventures considered as high-risk assets.
Coinspeaker

PTON Stock Slumps 26% as Peloton Reports Huge Loss in Fiscal Q3 2022

According to Peloton, the fiscal Q3 losses were fueled by a sharp reduction in consumer demand. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) declined 26% after comedy announced a huge loss in its fiscal Q3. The quarterly loss the connected fitness equipment maker reported was wider than expectations, leading to its shares fall. In the three months ended on the 31st of March, Peloton recorded a $2.27 loss per share. Meanwhile, analysts had predicted 83 cents loss per share. This equals widened losses of $757.1 million from a net loss of $8.6 million in the previous year. Also, the equipment company said revenue for fiscal Q3 was $964.3 million, lower than the expected $972.9 million. The revenue Peloton reported for fiscal Q3 was significantly lower than the $1.26 billion generated a year before. Also, last quarter was the first time Peloton would be seeing a year-over-year decline in sales since its IPO in 2019.
Coinspeaker

Controversial Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin UST Crashes 60% to 35 Cents

Dollar stablecoin UST plunged substantially on Wednesday to below 40 cents, as its sister token Luna also sank 80% to $5. UST, a stablecoin pegged to the value of the dollar, plummeted more than 60% to 35 cents on Wednesday. UST’s sister token Luna (LUNA) also crashed by more than 80% to $5 amid a general decline in cryptocurrencies. For instance, leading digital currency Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 5% to $30,321, while closest rival Ethereum (ETH) dipped 4% to $2,286.
Coinspeaker

Talos Becomes Latest Crypto Unicorn after Funding Round

Using the funds, Talos will expand its institutional-grade digital asset platform. The firm will also pursue further expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Crypto trading firm Talos has raised $105 million in its most recent funding round. The firm reached a $1.25 billion valuation to become the latest crypto unicorn, after the completion of its Series B round. General Atlantic led the funding round.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Coinspeaker

Saudi Aramco Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company as Apple Stock Drops

Following a 5.2% decline on Wednesday, Apple was overtaken by Middle Eastern oil behemoth Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable stock. American consumer electronics powerhouse Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has ceded its ‘world’s most valuable company’ title to Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222). This development came about after Apple stock declined more than 5% during the US trading session on Wednesday, resulting in a $2.37 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, Aramco, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, had a market valuation of $2.43 trillion on Wednesday. The reversal seen with companies reflects the recent surge in the energy sector while also highlighting recent tech tepidness. The last time Aramco had a higher value than Apple was back in 2020.
Coinspeaker

$800 Billion Wiped Out of Crypto Market in Just Over One Month

There’s a bloodbath all across the crypto market with the broader crypto market losing 33% valuation in just over the matter of a month. It’s been a brutal sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency market since April 2022. The entire crypto market has lost one-third of its valuation i.e. over $800 billion in just over a month’s time.
Coinspeaker

Goldman and Barclays Backs Elwood $70M Financing amid Crypto Crash

Goldman Sachs’ digital asset head Matthew McDermott noted that the company is expanding its presence in tune with the rise in institutional demand for crypto. Investment banking company Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and British multinational universal bank Barclays (NYSE: BCS) recently backed a $70 million funding round for crypto trading platform Elwood Technologies. The two top Wall Street players invested in the crypto company amid the crash across major cryptocurrencies. The crypto market is in a mess, and investors have lost huge parts of their money. Despite the high volatility, Goldman Sachs and Barclays remain confident in the future of digital assets.
Coinspeaker

BVNK Generates $40M in Series A Funding Led by Tiger Global

BVNK will use the funds realized from the Series A round to further its push for regulatory approval. UK-based crypto banking platform BVNK has secured $40 million in a Series A financing round led by investment firm Tiger Global Management. Tiger Global led the funding despite that the company recently reported losses due to the tech stock declines. The round also featured Coinlist, open banking startup TrueLayer, and digital asset custodian Anchorage Digital. Other participants of the BVNK Series A financing include Kingsway Capital, Concentric, The Raba Partnership, Base Capital, Avenir, and more.
Coinspeaker

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Company Losses $9B in Valuation as Concerns Emerge with Purchase Deal

Twitter’s declines show that investors are worried about the deal with Musk despite the fact that the Board has approved the sale. Twitter has been plunging, resulting in a $9 billion difference between its current valuation and the amount Elon Musk is willing to pay for the purchase. The social networking company has lost almost 13% since it reached its year-high in April. Twitter has not added any profits over the past month but rather lost more than 10% in the last five days.
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Assures Safety of Funds Despite Perceived Bankruptcy Fears

Following a social media firestorm about customers’ funds due to impending bankruptcy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has cleared the air. Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has moved to assuage investors that their funds are safe amid bankruptcy protection fears. Armstrong’s gesture comes after its recent Q1 2022 report. In the quarterly report, Coinbase reported its first loss of $430 million, sparking suggestions that user funds were at risk in the case of bankruptcy. This suggestion set off alarm bells and gained traction on social media, prompting Armstrong to step in and quell the assumptions.
