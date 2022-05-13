Bitcoin and Crypto Market Recover but Terra LUNA Crashes to $0

According to Peloton, the fiscal Q3 losses were fueled by a sharp reduction in consumer demand. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) declined 26% after comedy announced a huge loss in its fiscal Q3. The quarterly loss the connected fitness equipment maker reported was wider than expectations, leading to its shares fall. In the three months ended on the 31st of March, Peloton recorded a $2.27 loss per share. Meanwhile, analysts had predicted 83 cents loss per share. This equals widened losses of $757.1 million from a net loss of $8.6 million in the previous year. Also, the equipment company said revenue for fiscal Q3 was $964.3 million, lower than the expected $972.9 million. The revenue Peloton reported for fiscal Q3 was significantly lower than the $1.26 billion generated a year before. Also, last quarter was the first time Peloton would be seeing a year-over-year decline in sales since its IPO in 2019.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO