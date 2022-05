Several firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on 5th Street Tuesday morning in Rochester. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived flames were shooting 20-30 feet into the air. A witness said there were multiple people trapped, including kids. Firefighters made it to the second floor, but didn't find anybody inside the home. A few firefighters were shocked by exposed wires. One firefighter was taken to Strong Hospital with second-degree burns to his arms. No word on what caused the fire.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO