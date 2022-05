CONCORD, N.C. — Chris Madden has more than staked his claim to big-money XR Super Series late model events. Madden won Saturday night’s return of the Colossal 100 to The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, banking the $50,000 top prize. It was Madden’s third $50,000 score of...

CONCORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO