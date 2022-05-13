Quarterback Position Primer for Best-Ball Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

The New York Jets announced Monday that they have signed EDGE defender Jermaine Johnson to a rookie contract. (NFL.com) Johnson, who many fantasy analysts believed was worth a top 10 pick, fell all the way down to pick number 26 overall in the NFL Draft. After selecting CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson with early 1st round picks, the Jets traded back into the 1st round to select Johnson, capping off an exceptional day 1 of the draft for GM Joe Douglas. Johnson will join a defense that struggled last season under rookie head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh was hired by the Jets in 2021 with the expectation that he could turn around the team's porous defense, and the addition of Gardner and Johnson should make that process a little easier for the 2nd year head coach.
