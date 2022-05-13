Quarterback Position Primer for Best-Ball Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

Lindsay was a surprise breakthrough star for the Broncos back in 2018 when he debuted as a undrafted RB out of Colorado as he went off for nine TD's through just eight games started in his first season. The Colorado running back is still not worth too much of a look in fantasy as he is nothing more than a depth add for the Colts as Jonathan Taylor remains firmly implanted atop the Colts depth chart and as the top running back in the league. Lindsay is likely to be used in a similar way that Marlon Mack was used prior to his departure to the Houston Texans which was a very small role resulting in his desire to leave, the depth chart for the Colts will likely also see Nyheim Hines remain in his role as the main pass catching back ahead of Lindsay as well.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO