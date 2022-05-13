ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quarterback Position Primer for Best-Ball Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

By Pat Fitzmaurice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late-round quarterback strategy was based on the idea that we could cut corners at the position,...

Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
NFL

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

No stranger to breaking off highlight-reel runs on the gridiron, Frank Gore landed a highlight-reel KO in his pro boxing debut. Gore connected with a vicious right cross that stiffened Yaya Olorunsola, who fell unconscious onto the canvas in the fourth round of the co-main event of Gamebred Boxing 1 Saturday night in Jackson, Miss.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys have interest in four-time Pro Bowl linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have interest in linebacker Anthony Barr, but only if the price is right. The Dallas Cowboys were no strangers to the linebacker market this offseason. In fact, they were both linked to Von Miller and Bobby Wagner this offseason, but they signed with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Following the NFL Draft, they are now linked to another linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
Melvin Ingram signs with the Dolphins

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the Miami Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz) The addition of Ingram continues a massive roster overhaul this offseason for the Dolphins. Ingram, who’s a 3-time pro bowler, played 6 games with the Steelers in 2021 before being traded to the Chiefs. Ingram only recorded one sack during the regular season with the Chiefs, but he elevated his play in the playoffs, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits in three postseason games. Ingram brings a veteran presence to an up-and-coming roster that hopes to compete with the powerhouse that is the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East Championship.
NFL
Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable to play Tuesday

Martin continues to deal with a left-ankle sprain that will leave his status for Tuesday in question. It isn't clear if he will be good to go or not, but either way, he rarely finds his way into the rotation. Neither his presence nor his absence will have much of an impact on Miami's lineup.
BASKETBALL
Jermaine Johnson signs rookie contract with Jets

The New York Jets announced Monday that they have signed EDGE defender Jermaine Johnson to a rookie contract. (NFL.com) Johnson, who many fantasy analysts believed was worth a top 10 pick, fell all the way down to pick number 26 overall in the NFL Draft. After selecting CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson with early 1st round picks, the Jets traded back into the 1st round to select Johnson, capping off an exceptional day 1 of the draft for GM Joe Douglas. Johnson will join a defense that struggled last season under rookie head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh was hired by the Jets in 2021 with the expectation that he could turn around the team's porous defense, and the addition of Gardner and Johnson should make that process a little easier for the 2nd year head coach.
NFL
Justin Verlander continues to dominate Sunday, improves to 5-1

Washington made Verlander work, as he needed to throw 107 pitches to get through the five innings, walking three. But he only allowed two hits and struck out five. After not pitching for nearly two years, Verlander has far exceeded anyone's expectations. He is the number one fantasy pitcher through five weeks as the owner of a 1.38 ERA and 0.68 WHIP. Those numbers are ridiculous.
MLB
Gabe Vincent (hamstring) listed questionable for Tuesday

During their last playoff series, Vincent was dealing with a knee injury, but now he is listed as having a strained hamstring. The exact severity of the injury remains unknown, but he is being considered day-to-day for the time being. He has actually been an important contributor for the team, and with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) being ruled out for Tuesday, Vincent is in line to have a big role if he is able to play.
BASKETBALL
Tarik Cohen suffers apparent serious leg injury in live video on Tuesday

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen appeared to have badly injured his leg in a video streamed on his Instagram live after he recently recovered from an ACL injury. (Ari Meirov on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is brutal news for Cohen as he had just recovered from an ACL injury suffered...
NFL
Bo Bichette goes deep on Monday against Mariners

Bichette has been slumping of late and has had a down season, so it was good to see him get going here after a hitless weekend. He did strike out once in the game, giving him 40 for the season and a 25.3% strikeout rate. Bichette will get going eventually and, other than his inflated strikeout rate, his batted ball profile doesn't look all that much different from last year. Avoid the urge to sell low and expect Bichette to turn things around soon.
SEATTLE, WA
Mining for Saves Early in the Season (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

With this year’s baseball season still in its infancy, the good teams are beginning to separate themselves from the mid-to-lower half of the league. You may also be finding holes within your fantasy team that need to be filled. While you are digging for points to help out your team, you may want to look at finding help within the bullpen.
MLB
Phillip Lindsay to sign one year contract with the Indianapolis Colts

Lindsay was a surprise breakthrough star for the Broncos back in 2018 when he debuted as a undrafted RB out of Colorado as he went off for nine TD's through just eight games started in his first season. The Colorado running back is still not worth too much of a look in fantasy as he is nothing more than a depth add for the Colts as Jonathan Taylor remains firmly implanted atop the Colts depth chart and as the top running back in the league. Lindsay is likely to be used in a similar way that Marlon Mack was used prior to his departure to the Houston Texans which was a very small role resulting in his desire to leave, the depth chart for the Colts will likely also see Nyheim Hines remain in his role as the main pass catching back ahead of Lindsay as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tylor Megill (biceps inflammation) placed on 15-day IL

The Mets placed Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right biceps inflammation, retroactive to May 12. He will undergo an MRI. (New York Mets on Twitter) There was concern that something was wrong with Megill when he allowed eight runs against the Nationals in his last start. There's not much fantasy managers can do but hold their breath and hope that the MRI shows relatively benign results, but they'll need to make other arrangements for a couple of weeks regardless. David Peterson should take Megill's place in the rotation while he's on the shelf.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 6 (2022)

It is time to start taking stock of what your team is. More importantly, what your team is not. The first six weeks of the season won’t tell you everything about how a player will perform. Remember how terrible Luis Castillo was for the first several weeks of last year? Josh Bell? Paul Goldschmidt? Even when all the underlying data can tell you whether a player’s current performance is real or not, there is no data that tells you how a player will perform over the next month.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Saints boost OL depth with veteran addition

The New Orleans Saints signed veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews to a one-year contract on Monday, according to Andrews’ agent, Brett Tessler. Andrews played in 2 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons, mainly on special teams. In 2020, Andrews played in 15 games for the New York Jets,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy