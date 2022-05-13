Missing Ewing Man Found Thursday

WAYNE CITY – An Ohio man died in a semi crash on I-64 in Wayne County Monday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, 41-year-old Brian D. Jones of Georgetown, OH was driving his semi with trailer westbound on I-64 at milepost 103 near Wayne City around 5:15 p.m. when for unknown reasons, he struck the concrete bridge barrier multiple times then left the roadway to the right striking a tree and overturning the semi.
A sheriff’s deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said. The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said. A suspect who was shot in the incident also...
The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
A Sedgewickville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10. A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11. Deputies: Driver dies after vehicle crashes into small body of water in Grand Tower, Ill.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15. According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sheriff's deputy and another person are dead after a shooting in western Kentucky Monday afternoon. In a news release, Kentucky State Police said its Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene of a police shooting just after 2 p.m. in Benton, which is in Marshall County.
COLUMBIA, Ill. (WJPF) – A Herrin man was killed Saturday in a traffic crash in the Metro East. Illinois State Police say Chance Karnes, 20, was a passenger in a 2021 Ford Bronco that was traveling north on Route 3 near Columbia. A pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old Red Bud woman pulled out in front of the Bronco at the intersection of Route 3 and Old Route 3, causing the crash.
FAIRFIELD – A Saturday afternoon injury crash involving a golf cart in Wayne County sends four people to the hospital. According to Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Elyse Wiser of Nashville was driving the golf cart east on County Road 50 North – a half-mile west of County Road 2150 East in Wayne County – when she lost control in loose gravel and overturned ejecting herself and her passengers.
Former Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger spoke with West Kentucky Star Tuesday morning to reflect on his friendship with the Calloway deputy involved in Monday's shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Steger said he worked closely with the deputy, whose name has not been publically released, for many years...
A Paducah man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound when it ran off the road and hit the cable barriers around the 80-mile marker. The driver and passenger were both taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
A Murray woman was charged with DUI after four people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 69 in Caldwell County over the weekend. Caldwell County Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the 92-mile marker of I-69 in reference to a reckless driver shortly after 8:15 Saturday morning. While responding to a reckless driver, Noel says they were advised of a three-vehicle crash at the 88-mile marker.
Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 19-year-old Deshawn H. Allen of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday for Failure to Appear & Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. 40-year-old...
According to ISP, on Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:20 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asked ISP to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened at the sheriff’s office. Thirty-year-old Aaron J. Sealy of Herrin was in custody after being arrested by McLeansboro police officers and was transported to...
HARRISBURG – A juvenile was taken into custody following a weekend incident where he reportedly shot a gun at a home in Harrisburg. Harrisburg Police say just before 3 Sunday afternoon, Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls in regard to an incident that took place at the Harrisburg Township Park.
SHAWNEETOWN – Four Shawneetown residents were involved in an injury crash Friday night in Gallatin County. According to Illinois State Police, a van driven by 25-year-old Breanna Gross of Shawneetown was going north on Shawneetown/New Haven Road just south of Highland Road, when Gross ran off the road to the right and rolled over.
VIENNA – A man wanted on multiple warrants including escape has been caught without incident in Johnson County. According to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, with help from a Marion Police K-9, Charles Stevenson was caught Saturday in Egyptian Hills. It was reported on the Johnson...
