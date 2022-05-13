ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

78-year-old man hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian accident in Cow Hollow (San Francisco, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507Nb_0fcrG5ap00
78-year-old man hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian accident in Cow Hollow (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report

A 78-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a truck Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Steiner and Green streets [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fcrG5ap00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo died, 4 people injured after a traffic collision near San Martin (San Martin, CA)

69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo died, 4 people injured after a traffic collision near San Martin (San Martin, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Sunday in San Martin. The incident also caused injuries to four people. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place just before 1 p.m. on Center Avenue close to East Middle Avenue [...]
SAN MARTIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police and first responders were at the scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in San Jose Monday afternoon.The collision happened at around 12:35 p.m. on the 2500 block of S. King Road just south of Tully Road in East San Jose.San Jose police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. At 2:11 p.m., police tweeted that the pedestrian had been stabilized. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Oakland woman among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Stockton

STOCKTON – Three people died Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 12 near Stockton, a spokesperson for the Stockton California Highway Patrol said. Officers said at about 4:19 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving eastbound on State Route 12 east of Peatland Road. According to witness reports, the car was traveling at about 100 mph when it moved to the dirt and gravel shoulder. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Oakland woman, reportedly lost control of the vehicle after veering into the shoulder and then swerved back into the eastbound lane, where she collided with...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Cow Hollow Lrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
KSBW.com

1 killed, 4 injured in 2-car crash near San Martin: CHP

SAN MARTIN, Calif. — The identity of a San Martin man who died in a weekend crash has been released by the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, Lorenzo Castillo, 69, of San Martin died in the crash. At least four other people were injured. On Sunday, shortly...
SAN MARTIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Stabbed to Death in South San Jose; Suspect At-Large: Police

A woman was stabbed to death Sunday morning in South San Jose, and police were asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the killer, according to the San Jose Police Department. At about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 block of Vera Lane in the city's Edenvale...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in South SJ stabbing; 1 dead, 1 wounded in separate shooting near SJSU

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Police in the South Bay were busy Monday investigating a fatal stabbing in South San Jose and a separate shooting near San Jose State University that left one dead and one wounded.San Jose police said officers responded to the 5200 block of Vera Lane just north of Monterey Road on a call of a person down at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday. They located an adult female who had sustained at least one stab wound. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Road shut down after car flips over in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A road was shut down Saturday night in Concord, police announced in a tweet. A collision caused the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street to close. Just before midnight, police announced the roadway was cleared and reopened. A photo posted by Concord police show a black Ford was flipped completely […]
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco garage fire injures 1, displaces 7

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early Sunday morning fire that occurred near 200 Edinburgh St. has displaced 7 residents and injured one, officials say. At 5:46 a.m., San Francisco firefighters responded to a 1-alarm garage fire. Officials tweeted a warning, asking residents to avoid the area. Officials say Red Cross Northern California and city services […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Southwest Avenue Murder Suspect Identified And Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place on May 4 in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Roman Julian Lopez of Sacramento County was arrested for the May 4 murder of 30-year-old Daune Walton Johnson. Around 11:24 p.m on May 4., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. The suspect, Lopez, is well known to law enforcement and has been on probation since 2020. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person/previous dating relationship, and assault with deadly weapon. Lopez is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire on Hwy 4 near Pittsburg

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car has caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials said in a fire alert. A picture provided by PG&E shows a car was going eastbound on the highway before smoke was coming out of it. According to a map provided by officials, the […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy