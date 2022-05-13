78-year-old man hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian accident in Cow Hollow (San Francisco, CA) Nationwide Report

A 78-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a truck Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Steiner and Green streets [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .