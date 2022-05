BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Baker woman has been charged after aiding and assisting in preparing false and fraudulent tax returns for herself and others. Bridget Rogers White, 47, operated an income tax preparation business out of her home from January 2015 through June 2018. According to the document released by the U.S. Department of Justice, White prepared false returns for herself and others, claiming fictitious businesses, business expenses, education credits, and more.

