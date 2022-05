SWEETWATER COUNTY — Representative Marshall Burt announced his intention to seek re-election to represent the people of Rock Springs and Green River. “I am driven by a sense of service to my wife and children, to my country, and my community, and I am committed to bringing that dedication, once again, to Cheyenne,” Burt said. “I was born in Minnesota, where my parents taught me the value of service, work ethic, and respect for others, principles that I carry with me today.”

