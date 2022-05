SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old victim was shot and killed on the west side on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alston Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Police Chief William McManus said that the victim went down the street to meet someone and was shot after an argument. He confirmed that investigators are hearing the argument may have had to do with money.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO