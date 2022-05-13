ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ukrainian family reunited in Nashville

By Claire Kopsky
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQDsC_0fcrFLaz00

After a year apart, a Ukrainian family is reunited in Nashville after the mother and two children made their way from Ukraine to Tennessee.

Kiarash Hudarzi moved to the United States ahead of his family hoping to pave the way for them to make a move together as a family. But, the Russian invasion of Ukraine sped up the timeline.

NewsChannel 5 first met the Hudarzi family in March when Kiarash was desperate to have his wife and children safely moved out of Ukraine and to the United States.

"Her friend called to her after six o'clock morning. And he told the war [started] in Ukraine. And she was shocked," Kiarash explained about his wife. "They didn't know what they... must do. After that, every day, every moment, you know, new news."

His wife Angela and two children, Nicola, 5, and Mark, 2, slept in the subways and tried to make a plan for escape as all the trains had stopped moving people out of the city.

Angela recalled how she was able to stay level-headed. "I just take care because I know that I'm going to my husband to one family and because of my kids, because of family. I was, I was strong," she said.

The sirens warning Ukrainians went off so suddenly, Angela said she only had time to bring a few changes of clothes.

"She told me she didn't take any of our pictures because she [said] she will come back to our home. In our house, we have an apartment there, our pictures we have together, she didn't take," Kiarash translated.

Claire Kopsky
Nicola and Mark Hudarzi safely traveled with their mother Angela from Ukraine all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, to be reunited with their dad.

While Angela and the children crossed the border into Poland, leaving Angela's mother behind because she refused to leave "her country," Kiarash could not get in touch with his wife.

"I was crazy. I was, you know, I didn't sleep for about five days. I was just crying," he explained.

Once they finally made it to safety in Poland, Kiarash received a call that they were headed to Frankfurt, Germany. Days later, they made their way to London, England. Then finally to the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico.

Kiarash was waiting for his family on the other side of the fence.

"It's like dream, you know," he said, "It was not easy, but [they] made it."

When asked why they chose the United States, their response was simple.

"We are safe here and you know, the strong governments. In Europe, also you don't know what will happen in Europe. Maybe we'll be barred also, by far away from everything. Yeah, That's why," he said. "We can build our life better."

Now together they face an uphill citizenship and paperwork battle as they struggle to find housing and schooling for their children.

"I'm happy they are here. Even we cannot do anything, but they are here," he said with a grin.

To help support the Hudarzi family, they can accept financial support on Zelle with the following number: 615-870-1193.

Claire Kopsky
The sirens warning Ukrainians went off so suddenly, Angela Hudarzi said she only had time to bring a few changes of clothes. The children collected toys from those they found refuge with in Frankfurt, Germany; London, England; and at the U.S.-Mexican border in Tijuana, Mexico.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

‘This tears my soul apart’: A Ukrainian boy and a killing

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow burned where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb stung from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many have been shot in the head.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mexico#Ukrainians#Europe#Russian
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy