Summer Waves reopening this weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Summer Waves reopens this weekend. The water park on Jekyll Island is celebrating its 35th year in business. (Gabriel Gibson/Credit: Jekyll Island Authority)

Jekyll Island, Ga. — Summer Waves on Jekyll Island is officially reopening at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Visitors to the water park will be able to enjoy a new water slide attraction called the Man O’ War, which features four intertwined slides.

Daily admission starts at $25.

Summer Waves is celebrating its 35th year in business.

