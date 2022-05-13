Summer Waves reopening this weekend
Jekyll Island, Ga. — Summer Waves on Jekyll Island is officially reopening at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Visitors to the water park will be able to enjoy a new water slide attraction called the Man O’ War, which features four intertwined slides.
Daily admission starts at $25.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Summer Waves is celebrating its 35th year in business.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 0