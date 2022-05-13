ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Man arrested for attempted murder after beating teenager

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested after he beat a teenager,...

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

 https://www.wafb.com/

